checkAd

Ares Management Corporation Closes Oversubscribed Second Junior Capital Direct Lending Fund

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 12:50  |  16   |   |   

Ares Management Corporation (“Ares”) (NYSE: ARES), a leading global alternative investment manager, announced today the final closing of Ares Private Credit Solutions II (“APCS II” or the “Fund”). APCS II was oversubscribed with $5.1 billion of commitments compared to its $4.0 billion target and is approximately 50% larger than its 2017 predecessor fund.

Through APCS II, Ares provides tailored junior capital financing solutions to upper middle market companies. The Fund invests primarily in directly originated second lien, mezzanine private high yield debt and preferred equity, and will also participate in common equity co-investments. APCS II seeks to partner with businesses that, among other characteristics, maintain a leading market position, have demonstrated operational excellence, are led by high quality management teams and operate in defensive industries. The Fund is off to a strong start with 20% already invested across nine portfolio companies.

With market leading capabilities across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, Ares is one of the world’s largest originators of private credit investments. Ares’ U.S. direct lending team, which manages APCS II, has nearly 150 investment professionals across six originating offices and oversees $69 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2021. The team’s robust sourcing networks, incumbent relationships, structuring expertise, portfolio management and market knowledge are anticipated to be key advantages for APCS II.

“We are grateful for the continued strong vote of confidence from our existing investors and we are pleased to welcome many new investors to our junior capital investment strategy,” said Kipp deVeer, Partner and Head of the Ares Credit Group. “As a pioneer in private credit and a global leader in direct lending, we see significant and growing interest from a range of private equity firms and other corporate owners to partner with Ares to support their investment and business development objectives.”

“APCS II provides our investors access to one of the largest and most consistently performing self-originating direct lenders in the U.S.,” said Michael Smith, Partner and Co-Head of the Ares Credit Group. “Upper middle market businesses are increasingly looking to scaled private credit providers to meet their financings needs. Given our comprehensive offering of solutions and differentiated partnership approach, we look forward to utilizing Ares’ deep credit expertise and scale to support the growth and development of our portfolio companies, all while delivering strong risk adjusted returns for our investors.”

Seite 1 von 2
Ares Management Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ares Management Corporation Closes Oversubscribed Second Junior Capital Direct Lending Fund Ares Management Corporation (“Ares”) (NYSE: ARES), a leading global alternative investment manager, announced today the final closing of Ares Private Credit Solutions II (“APCS II” or the “Fund”). APCS II was oversubscribed with $5.1 billion of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors With Losses to Secure ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Eargo, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel ...
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
Avaya Experience Builders Aligns Avaya Services, Partners and Developers to Help Customers Build ...
SIGNA Sports United Upsizes PIPE and Principals Agree to Backstop SPAC Business Combination With ...
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
Ipsen Adds Another Program Into Its Pre-Clinical R&D Oncology Pipeline Through an Exclusive ...
AudioValley Confirms Its Promise of Accelerated Growth
Antin Infrastructure Partners to Become Majority Shareholder in Origis Energy, a Leading U.S. ...
Presentation at American Neurological Association Congress Confirms Potential of GeNeuro’s Novel ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Zynga to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21Von Ares Management verwaltete Fonds erwerben Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Apex Clean Energy
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21Funds Managed by Ares Management to Acquire Majority Stake in Apex Clean Energy
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21EPIC Y-Grade Announces Completion of NGL Super-System Stretching From Corpus Christi to Sweeny, Texas Including Strategic Connections to Premium Purity Markets
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Ares Management Corporation Closes Oversubscribed Third European Property Enhancement Fund
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Ares Management Corporation Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten