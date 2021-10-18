checkAd

Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Property in California and Executes Long-Term Lease with Gold Flora

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 13:00  |  11   |   |   

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that it closed on the acquisition of a 201,000 square foot industrial property in Desert Hot Springs, California, and entered into a long-term lease with Gold Flora, LLC (Gold Flora).

The purchase price for the property was $51.0 million (excluding transaction costs). Gold Flora is expected to complete additional tenant improvements for the property as a regulated cannabis cultivation and processing facility, for which IIP has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to $9.0 million. Assuming full reimbursement for the tenant improvements, IIP’s total investment in the property is expected to be $60.0 million.

As the pioneering real estate investment trust (REIT) for the regulated cannabis industry, IIP partners with experienced, regulated cannabis operators and serves as a source of capital by acquiring and leasing back their real estate assets, in addition to offering other creative real estate-based capital solutions.

“We are excited to welcome Laurie and the Gold Flora team as our newest tenant partner,” said Paul Smithers, President and Chief Executive Officer of IIP. “Gold Flora has established a strong reputation and presence in the largest regulated cannabis market in the world, California, and we look forward to supporting them as a long-term real estate capital partner for many years to come, as they continue to expand the breadth of their operations and reach throughout the state.”

Founded in 2017, Gold Flora is a vertically integrated operator in California, including cultivation, manufacturing, distribution and retail. Gold Flora is led by a seasoned management team with a track record of success in the regulated cannabis industry and developing and leading the execution of company strategy, including Chief Executive Officer Laurie Holcomb, Chief Operations Officer Greg Gamet, Chief Financial Officer Chris Martin and Chief Cultivation Officer Phillip Hague. Earlier this year, Gold Flora announced a strategic partnership with Stately Brands, including the establishment of an advisory board to Gold Flora and financing to further expand Gold Flora’s retail operations, brands and distribution network.

