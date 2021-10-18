Labrador Gold Announces Receipt of Drill Permit for Appleton Fault Targets, Mobilizes Drill

LabGold has mobilized a drill rig to the first target, located approximately 800m northeast of Big Vein (see Figure 1) and the Company expects drilling to begin this week. Initial drilling will take place up ice from where a significant number of pristine gold grains in till were found earlier this year (see news release dated August 5, 2021). Follow up exploration by the LabGold team has demonstrated the potential of this area and defined drill targets will be systematically drilled over the coming weeks. This is one of several gold anomalies comprising the “string of pearls” along the Appleton Fault Zone that are in various stages of advancement.

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LAB | OTCQX:NKOSF | FNR: 2N6) (“LabGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the receipt of Exploration Approval for diamond drilling of regional Appleton Fault Zone targets at its 100% controlled Kingsway Project near Gander, Newfoundland. The Kingsway project is located within the highly prospective Gander Gold District.

Figure 1. Location of planned drilling area along the Appleton Fault Zone.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc35e9ae-53c8-402c ...

“We are very excited to begin drilling the most advanced of six prospective gold targets that we have generated and are currently exploring along the Appleton Fault Zone,” said Roger Moss, President and CEO of Labrador Gold. “We know this is a very productive fault and the LabGold team has worked hard to get this target to the drill stage. With discoveries first at Big Vein, and more recently at Golden Glove, this anomalous area is next in line for a potential discovery. Now that we have the permit in place, we look forward to testing targets over a four km strike length of the Appleton Fault Zone northeast of Big Vein.”

Roger Moss, PhD., P.Geo., President and CEO of LabGold, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this release.

The Company gratefully acknowledges the Newfoundland and Labrador Ministry of Natural Resources’ Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) Program for its financial support for exploration of the Kingsway property.

About Labrador Gold

Labrador Gold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in Eastern Canada.