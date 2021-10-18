Phillips Edison & Company Issues Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored omni-channel neighborhood shopping centers, today released its annual corporate social responsibility (“CSR”) report for the 2020 calendar year. The report details the comprehensive CSR initiatives PECO is undertaking across various categories, including environmental responsibility, community involvement, diversity and inclusion, and associate engagement.

“The challenges of navigating a global pandemic have served to reinforce our commitment to ESG and functioning as a responsible corporate citizen in the communities we serve – these are critical efforts that create value for all our stakeholders,” said Jeff Edison, chairman and CEO of PECO. “I’m especially proud of the PECO team for mobilizing quickly to establish programs and introduce creative solutions to support our Neighbors, customers and each other during a time of uncertainty. We continue to make significant progress evolving our longstanding CSR initiatives, which delivered results across the board. This is a clear example of how our culture of teamwork and innovation can make a difference, and we remain committed to advancing these efforts.”