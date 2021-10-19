Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte

Charlotte, N.C., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest community in the Charlotte area. Ridgecrest is situated just outside of Charlotte in Indian Land, S.C., offering homebuyers a relaxed lifestyle surrounded by both rural charm and the modern conveniences of the Ballantyne area.

Ridgecrest features large single-family home designs with all-new, thoughtfully designed floorplans and modern exterior architecture. The community offers three distinct new home collections ranging from 2,700 to 3,950+ square feet, with pricing starting in the upper $400,000s. Buyers also have a wide array of design options to personalize their new homes at the Toll Brothers Design Studio.

The Heights Collection at Ridgecrest features 44 single-family new homes ranging from 2,744 to 3,133+ sq. ft. with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4.5 baths, and 2-car garages. The Summit Collection features 43 new homes with designs ranging from 3,187 to 3,598+ sq. ft. on larger home sites and featuring 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 4.5 baths, and 2- or 3-car garages. The Peak Collection offers modern home designs ranging from 3,694 to 3,957+ sq. ft. with many on private wooded home sites.

Ridgecrest is conveniently located in highly desirable Lancaster County adjacent to Ballantyne and the Fort Mill area. Homeowners will enjoy highly regarded schools, low taxes, and an easy commute to the Charlotte area with convenient access to I-77, I-485, and US-521. Community amenities at Ridgecrest include a community swimming pool and cabana, and pocket parks. Homeowners will live in close proximity to golfing, the open waterways at Lake Wylie, and the 500-acre Anne Springs Close Greenway, providing a host of outdoor recreational opportunities.

“Ridgecrest is a place where residents can truly have it all - a convenient location near all the retail and restaurants of the Ballantyne area, an excellent school district, and a wide choice of luxurious new home designs,” said Jaime Pou, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte. “We are excited to bring this beautiful new home community to the Charlotte market as we continue to expand the Toll Brothers brand throughout the region.”

Ridgecrest is currently open to prospective homebuyers by appointment only. For more information on this and other Charlotte area communities, visit TollBrothers.com/NC or call 866-232-1719.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

