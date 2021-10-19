Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations Highlighting Lentiviral Gene Therapies at the 28th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT), a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, today announces data presentations at the 28th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) taking place virtually October 19-22, 2021. Oral presentations will include clinical data from Rocket’s lentiviral vector (LVV)-based gene therapy programs for Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I), Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD) and Fanconi Anemia (FA). Elena Almarza, PhD, senior scientist at Rocket, will also give an Invited Talk on the multi-step development path for gene therapy in LAD-I, including vector design and comprehensive pre-clinical evaluation leading to robust clinical proof-of-concept.

These oral presentations will include interim data updates from additional patients in the RP-L201 trial for LAD-I, additional vector copy number data from the RP-L301 trial in PKD and previously disclosed data from RP-L102 in FA. Comprehensive updates for all the company's programs, which include Danon, FA, LAD-I, PKD and IMO, remain on track and are anticipated for later in Q4.