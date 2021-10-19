checkAd

Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ‘Future of Butter’ to Retailers in Ontario

Organic Garage Ltd. (TSXV: OG | OTCQX: OGGFF | FRA: 9CW1)(“Organic Garage”), one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers and a developer of plant-based foods, is pleased to announce that its plant-based food company, Future of Cheese Inc. (“Future of Cheese” or the “Company”), has successfully launched its initial line of butters across selected retailers in Ontario including all Organic Garage stores.

Organic Garage announces the launch of its plant-based butters from the Future of Cheese. (Photo: Business Wire)

Organic Garage announces the launch of its plant-based butters from the Future of Cheese. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Company has spent the past few months perfecting the formulation of its plant-based butter and testing it internally in both restaurant and food service trials to ensure that the look and taste will please all customers, regardless of their dietary preference, and will also impress both the amateur and professional chef with its ability to be used to sauté, bake with, or be used in your favourite dishes and sauces, while being 100% plant-based.

The Company anticipates its line of Normandy inspired, all-natural plant-based butters will be adopted by consumers of all dietary preference and has the potential to substitute conventional dairy-based butters for the food services industry as a healthy, sustainable substitute. The Company’s Canadian based distributor has received significant order interest since the Company first announced it had successfully formulated the plant-based butter in April of this year.

“This initial launch marks a significant milestone for the Company,” stated Craig Harding, Co-Founder and Culinary Director of Future of Cheese. “We are extremely excited to introduce our plant-based butters to the market, and confident that retail consumers and food service customers alike will be blown away by how this product tastes and performs in the kitchen , comparable to the best of conventional dairy-based butters.”

According to a Fior Markets report, the global vegan butter market is expected to grow to USD $1.77 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period 2019-2026. The report cites increased awareness of health benefits and increased concern for animal welfare and the environment as some of the factors driving demand for the vegan butter market.

Visit the links below to watch interviews with Future of Cheese Co-Founders Afrim Pristine and Craig Harding;

https://youtu.be/a0mzRfPG61A

13:30 UhrOrganic Garages Future of Cheese führt sein mit Spannung erwartetes natürliches, rein pflanzliches Produkt ‚Future of Butter‘ bei Händlern in Ontario ein
14.10.21Organic Garage Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus and Announces Stock Option Grant
08.10.21Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
30.09.21Organic Garage meldet Ergebnisse von 2. Quartal
30.09.21Organic Garage Reports Second Quarter Results
