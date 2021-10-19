checkAd

Let’s Change the Way We Shop. Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile U.S. Launch T-Challenge for 5G XR in Retail

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 15:07  |  18   |   |   

T-Labs, Deutsche Telekom’s research and development unit, and T-Mobile U.S. (NASDAQ: TMUS) have teamed-up to launch T-Challenge, a worldwide competition for startups, developers, researchers and designers to submit innovative research and solutions for using 5G networks and extended reality (XR) technology to transform retail. T-Challenge is designed to fuel new innovations in how consumers shop, using immersive XR experiences in stores, at home and on the go.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005761/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu T-Mobile US!
Long
Basispreis 109,05€
Hebel 13,09
Ask 0,81
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 126,44€
Hebel 12,18
Ask 0,76
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Worldwide competition seeks innovative ideas for 5G-powered extended reality solutions that transform the retail experience both in-store and at home. (Photo: Business Wire)

Worldwide competition seeks innovative ideas for 5G-powered extended reality solutions that transform the retail experience both in-store and at home. (Photo: Business Wire)

Today, AR is already having a major impact on brands and how purchasing decisions are made as consumers seek a more personalized and engaged experience. According to a recent Consumer Augmented Reality report by Deloitte Digital and Snap Inc., companies with branded AR experiences are 41% more likely to be considered by consumers. Nearly 3 in 4 consumers say they're willing to pay more for a product that promises the transparency that AR can provide. And 56% of consumers agree AR gives them more confidence about product quality with over half indicating they want to use AR technology to assess products, allowing for a risk free “try before you buy” experience.

“Our Ultra Capacity 5G network is the perfect platform for extended reality experiences that can better connect us to products and information,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile U.S. “Retail is an area that’s ripe for disruption and we see a tremendous opportunity to engage consumers in new ways. Shopping inside virtual stores from the comfort of your own home and exploring products in 3D are just the start of where the industry is going, and I can’t wait to experience what comes next.”

T-Challenge includes a Solution Development category for applicants to submit new viable XR products, and a Concept and Design Creation category for applicants to submit tangible concepts or designs of future prototype XR experiences. This June, up to 20 finalists will receive an all-expenses paid trip to Bonn, where they will present their solutions to top leaders at Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile U.S. Six winners of the T-Challenge will split 600,000 euros, or over half a million U.S. dollars, in prize money. Winners will also have the opportunity for their solutions to be featured in T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom retail stores in Europe and the U.S.

Seite 1 von 2
T-Mobile US Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Let’s Change the Way We Shop. Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile U.S. Launch T-Challenge for 5G XR in Retail T-Labs, Deutsche Telekom’s research and development unit, and T-Mobile U.S. (NASDAQ: TMUS) have teamed-up to launch T-Challenge, a worldwide competition for startups, developers, researchers and designers to submit innovative research and solutions …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Introducing the next generation of AirPods: The world's most popular wireless headphones just got better
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
With $1B of Investment Over a Decade, Calix Announces the World’s Only End-to-End Solution ...
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.10.21T-Mobile 5G Sweeps All Top Honors in Nationwide Independent Network Studies
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.10.21T-Mobile to Host Q3 2021 Earnings Call on November 2, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.10.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 41/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
14.10.21T-Mobile’s Network Takes Home Even More 5G Wins in Opensignal’s Latest Study
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.10.21Teamviewer, T-Mobile US, Vonovia, Fresenius, Klöckner, Rio Tinto, Millennial Lithium uvm.: 2er Zoom mit Nicole
Aktienlust | Analysen
06.10.21ROUNDUP: Softbank-Finanzdeal mit Telekom-Anteilen - T-Aktie verliert
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Telekom schwach wegen Softbank-Deal
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21ROUNDUP/Kreise: Softbank reduziert Telekom-Anteil deutlich - Aktie unter Druck
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Americans are Fee’d Up with ISPs.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21CREDIT SUISSE stuft T-Mobile US auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen