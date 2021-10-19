Let’s Change the Way We Shop. Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile U.S. Launch T-Challenge for 5G XR in Retail

T-Labs, Deutsche Telekom’s research and development unit, and T-Mobile U.S. (NASDAQ: TMUS) have teamed-up to launch T-Challenge, a worldwide competition for startups, developers, researchers and designers to submit innovative research and solutions for using 5G networks and extended reality (XR) technology to transform retail. T-Challenge is designed to fuel new innovations in how consumers shop, using immersive XR experiences in stores, at home and on the go.

Worldwide competition seeks innovative ideas for 5G-powered extended reality solutions that transform the retail experience both in-store and at home. (Photo: Business Wire)

Today, AR is already having a major impact on brands and how purchasing decisions are made as consumers seek a more personalized and engaged experience. According to a recent Consumer Augmented Reality report by Deloitte Digital and Snap Inc., companies with branded AR experiences are 41% more likely to be considered by consumers. Nearly 3 in 4 consumers say they're willing to pay more for a product that promises the transparency that AR can provide. And 56% of consumers agree AR gives them more confidence about product quality with over half indicating they want to use AR technology to assess products, allowing for a risk free “try before you buy” experience.

“Our Ultra Capacity 5G network is the perfect platform for extended reality experiences that can better connect us to products and information,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile U.S. “Retail is an area that’s ripe for disruption and we see a tremendous opportunity to engage consumers in new ways. Shopping inside virtual stores from the comfort of your own home and exploring products in 3D are just the start of where the industry is going, and I can’t wait to experience what comes next.”

T-Challenge includes a Solution Development category for applicants to submit new viable XR products, and a Concept and Design Creation category for applicants to submit tangible concepts or designs of future prototype XR experiences. This June, up to 20 finalists will receive an all-expenses paid trip to Bonn, where they will present their solutions to top leaders at Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile U.S. Six winners of the T-Challenge will split 600,000 euros, or over half a million U.S. dollars, in prize money. Winners will also have the opportunity for their solutions to be featured in T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom retail stores in Europe and the U.S.