checkAd

BlackRock Research Highlights Potential Outperformance Opportunities Driven by Sustainability Data

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 16:00  |  14   |   |   

New research from BlackRock highlights how sustainability-oriented business catalysts and data help active investment managers identify companies better positioned to outperform traditional benchmarks as the world transitions to a net zero economy.

An estimated $50 to $100 trillion in capital investment is required to successfully transition to a net-zero global economy.1 BlackRock research shows that as more companies participate in the journey to net zero during this period of monumental economic change, active investors can increasingly find opportunities to outperform the traditional equities market in three ways: by incorporating sustainable insights into their investment strategies, identifying climate-related financial catalysts and incorporating them into the investment process, and seeking out investment opportunities in emerging technologies.

“We’ve been clear about our conviction that sustainability criteria have material impacts on investment returns, and our latest research builds on our thesis,” said Rich Kushel, Senior Managing Director and Head of the Portfolio Management Group at BlackRock. “The key to active management is our ability to consistently identify companies and data points that can help us generate investment alpha. The incorporation of sustainability analytics is an increasingly important component to assessing the potential of companies and technologies as sources of return.”

Providing More Active Sustainable Options

To provide clients with its active insights and more access to sustainable strategies, BlackRock is launching nine new funds and repurposing seven equity and fixed income funds with clearly articulated environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria embedded in their investment mandates and objectives.

Across the new funds, investors will have access to a flagship suite of broad ESG offerings across fixed income including total return, high yield, emerging markets, and low-duration bond strategies, as well as equities, including US growth and value as well as large cap and international strategies. In addition to this suite, climate and sustainable infrastructure equity strategies complement the new broad ESG offerings.

Fixed Income

 

 

Broad ESG

 

 

Fund Names

Seite 1 von 4
BlackRock Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: BlackRock - weltgrößter Vermögensverwalter
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BlackRock Research Highlights Potential Outperformance Opportunities Driven by Sustainability Data New research from BlackRock highlights how sustainability-oriented business catalysts and data help active investment managers identify companies better positioned to outperform traditional benchmarks as the world transitions to a net zero economy. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Introducing the next generation of AirPods: The world's most popular wireless headphones just got better
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
Flowserve Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.10.21Smart Crypto Indexzertifikat: Krypto-Experte Thomas Rappold: "Wir haben Robinhood definitiv auf dem Radar..."
KryptoJournal | Kommentare
14.10.21BlackRock Launches iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (USBF)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21BlackRock Chartanalyse: BlackRock gewinnt in der Coronakrise
Thomas Heydrich | Chartanalysen
13.10.21BlackRock Q3 EPS, Revenue Beat Consensus
PLX AI | Analysen
13.10.21BlackRock Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21HeavytraderZ: Investmentbanken im Fokus! BlackRock mit Bodenbildung an der 200-Tage-Linie?
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
06.10.21BlackRock’s Retirement Income Solution a Major Step Forward for American Retirement Security
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21ROUNDUP: Softbank-Finanzdeal mit Telekom-Anteilen - T-Aktie verliert
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21ROUNDUP/Kreise: Softbank reduziert Telekom-Anteil deutlich - Aktie unter Druck
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21BlackRock Launches New Tool to Help Advisors Allocate to Private Markets
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten