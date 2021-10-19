13th Annual Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk Returns to the Beach to Raise $2.5 Million for Kids

The Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk , presented by Kinecta Federal Credit Union, is back on the beach, with a record-breaking $2.5 million goal to help children with special needs and students succeed. Supported by Presenting Sponsor Kinecta and more than 100 companies, the event will feature live performances, celebrities and famed athletes including Brooke Burke, Sugar Ray Leonard and Meb Keflezighi in support of children.

Michael Greenberg joins Friendship Foundation buddies Marcus and Owen at the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk. The event has raised more than $17 million to support children with special needs and education. Photo credit: Gregg DeGuire, Getty Images

“Kids can realize their true potential when given the right tools. And through the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk, we aim to give our children with special needs programs that enrich their lives, and provide their peers with the opportunities they need to succeed,” said Michael Greenberg, founder of the Walk. “Our latest plans include a world-class Friendship Foundation Campus that will soon provide college-based learning, job training and creative opportunities so that young adults with special needs can join the work force, opening up new opportunities for these individuals around the world. Our generous sponsors, ambassadors and Walk participants have all played a role in the Friendship Foundation’s success—and I’m confident that our event is about to have its best year ever in support of these wonderful kids and our amazing students.”

Donations from the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk support The Friendship Foundation and education foundations for public schools. The Friendship Foundation offers children with special needs one-on-one peer visits and social recreational activities, from online gatherings to summer camps, sporting event outings and classes such as music, yoga, cooking, art and drama. The event also helps enhance schools, reduce class sizes, update labs, libraries and facilities as well as protect teachers’ jobs. This year, the Skechers Foundation’s national scholarship program will donate a portion of the proceeds to students with financial need and proven excellence in academics, athletics and leadership, and has awarded $620,000 to date.