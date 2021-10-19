checkAd

Diversified Energy Announces Capital Markets Day Update and New Vice President of Investor Relations

Autor: Accesswire
19.10.2021, 19:45  |  27   |   |   

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or the "Company") announces that Diversified has rescheduled its Capital Markets Day to November 17, 2021 with an emphasis on outlining the …

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or the "Company") announces that Diversified has rescheduled its Capital Markets Day to November 17, 2021 with an emphasis on outlining the Company's ESG achievements and initiatives. Further, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of James Sheehan as Vice President of Investor Relations.

Diversified will hold its Capital Markets Day event on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The event will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Houston, Texas starting at 8am local time / 2pm GMT and will conclude around Noon local time. The Company will present on a variety of topics including its ESG accomplishments and commitments, growth and financial strategies, and insights into its upstream, midstream and marketing operations. Diversified will host participating analysts and investors on a tour of select Central Region assets to showcase examples of its Smarter Asset Management and ESG operating initiatives.

Diversified's Capital Markets Day will feature recent environmental achievements and new ESG initiatives, including safety enhancements, asset integrity and replacement, emission reductions, production optimization and financial stability, as well as our industry-leading performance in retiring mature assets.

Additional topics will include:

  • The expansion of the Company's asset retirement program which includes the retirement of approximately 115 wells thus far in 2021.
  • Investments in upstream and midstream emissions reductions efforts and the use of Leak Detection and Repair ("LDAR") and other technologies to enhance performance improvement.
  • Review of our asset inspection program (averaging in excess of 100,000 well site visits per month) that informs our continuous review of asset operations.
  • Updates on:
  1. GHG emissions reduction projects
  2. Various industry-accepted emissions reporting frameworks and the impacts of acquisitions
  3. Commitment to engage an independent third party to verify reported GHG emissions
  • Expansion of our Task Force for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD")
  • Social investments and governance improvement initiatives.

For analysts and institutional investors wishing to attend Diversified's Capital Markets Day in person, including those based outside the U.S., please contact Investor Relations at ir@dgoc.com. For analysts and institutional investors not able to attend in person, upon registration for the event, participants will be able to listen to a live webcast, and - shortly following the event - a replay of the webcast (www.div.energy/news-events/ir-calendarevents ).

Diversified is also pleased to announce that James (Jim) Sheehan has joined the Diversified team as Vice President of Investor Relations. Jim brings nearly 15 years of experience as a sell-side equity research analyst covering the chemicals sector. His deep knowledge of the equities markets and proven ability to advise institutional investors will be invaluable in messaging the Company's investment thesis. Teresa Odom, who previously led Diversified's Investor Relations and ESG efforts, now serves as Diversified's Vice President of ESG & Sustainability, a dedicated position that the Company created to expand its ESG capabilities.

Rusty Hutson Jr, CEO of Diversified, commented:

"I am looking forward to offering our shareholders and the analyst community a deep-dive into our strategy driving our rapid growth and highlighting the important work we are undertaking to address sustainability in all facets of our operations.

"Jim Sheehan brings with him a wealth of knowledge and a history of professional relationships within the sell-side analyst and investor communities which will serve Diversified well as we seek to broaden our company story and business model to the investment community. His knowledge of ESG and the important role it plays in industries like ours will also be a valuable resource to Teresa and our Operations teams as we strive to continually and transparently share our stewardship message with all stakeholders."

Diversified Energy Company PLC
1 205 408 0909
Jim Sheehan
www.div.energy
ir@dgoc.com

Buchanan
+44 20 7466 5000
Financial Public Relations
Ben Romney
Chris Judd
Jon Krinks
James Husband
dec@buchanan.uk.com

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified Energy Company PLC is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of primarily natural gas related to its synergistic US onshore upstream and midstream assets.

SOURCE: Diversified Energy Company PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668749/Diversified-Energy-Announces-Capital ...

Diversified Energy Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Diversified Energy Announces Capital Markets Day Update and New Vice President of Investor Relations BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or the "Company") announces that Diversified has rescheduled its Capital Markets Day to November 17, 2021 with an emphasis on outlining the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Planet 13 Announces One Month Adjustment to Vesting Schedules of Restricted Stock Units
Silver Spruce Announces Terms of Finder’s Fee
Pharnext Strengthens its Management Team with Three Key Appointments to Support Ongoing Development ...
Gatling Exploration Announces $2.5 Million Financing
The Power Play by The Market Herald Announces Interviews with Cerrado Gold and Element 29 Resources ...
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Completion of Class C Unit Redemption Request
First Hydrogen To Build Two Hydrogen-Fuel-Cell Powered Light Commercial Demonstrator Vans
Dermata Announces Positive Results from Phase 1b Clinical Trial of DMT310 for the Treatment of ...
Centamin PLC Announces Q3 2021 Report
Titel
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% ...
CopperBank Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Long Term Incentive Plan at Special Meeting; ...
Zimtu Capital Announces Presentation Featuring Aduro Clean Technologies
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.10.21Diversified Energy Company Announces Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director
Accesswire | Analysen
07.10.21Diversified Energy Company Announces Conditional Acquisition of Central Region Assets
Accesswire | Analysen
24.09.21Diversified Energy Company Reschedules Capital Markets Day in November 2021
Accesswire | Analysen