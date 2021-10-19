checkAd

HarperCollins Publishers Commits to Becoming Carbon Neutral in Direct Emissions In 2022

HarperCollins Publishers today announced a global commitment to becoming carbon neutral for its direct operational emissions in 2022. In order to meet this goal, HarperCollins has appointed award-winning sustainability strategy consultancy Brite Green to develop and implement effective sustainability strategies and targets.

HarperCollins will initially focus on Scope 1 and 2 emissions, targeting on-site electricity and fuel energy usage. As part of the News Corp Global Environmental Initiative, HarperCollins is also working toward a goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions across its operational and supply chain by 2050 or earlier, in line with the Paris Agreement.

“As a leading global publishing company, we have a responsibility to mitigate the impact of our business on the environment and to identify ways to improve the sustainability of our industry,” said Brian Murray, President and CEO, HarperCollins Publishers. “We have been successfully reducing our emissions and becoming carbon neutral in Scopes 1 and 2 is the next step in the process. We will continue to work toward our long-term targets and seek to reduce carbon emissions and their associated costs from our business overall.”

HarperCollins has already begun its journey toward becoming carbon neutral, reducing its energy consumption by nearly 30% over the last five years. The company also has Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) approved goals to further reduce emissions over the coming years—60% reduction across operations and 20% reduction across its supply chain—by 2030 or earlier. These are based on the most stringent 1.5C global temperature rise limit level.

The company aims to work with its current manufacturing partners to jointly help mitigate the industry’s environmental impact, and through industry bodies and its own international sustainability groups seeks to work with suppliers that act in a responsible and sustainable way. Its largest facility, a distribution center in Glasgow, is working to remove plastic from the supply chain, is a ‘zero to landfill’ site, and has been ISO 14001 certified since 2002—the international standard for environmental management. HarperCollins works with printers around the world to set standards and drive environmental responsibility in the key areas of paper sourcing and materials used in the manufacturing of its books through the Book Chain Project. In addition, nearly 100% of all paper purchases bear either an SFI or FSC certification.

“We’re delighted to be working with HarperCollins,” said Darren Chadwick, Managing Partner at Brite Green. “The team have already made excellent progress in reducing their footprint and convening action on sustainability across the publishing industry. We look forward to working with them as they take the significant step of becoming carbon neutral in direct emissions.”

About HarperCollins

HarperCollins Publishers is the second largest consumer book publisher in the world, with operations in 17 countries. With 200 years of history and more than 120 branded imprints around the world, HarperCollins publishes approximately 10,000 new books every year in 16 languages, and has a print and digital catalog of more than 200,000 titles. Writing across dozens of genres, HarperCollins authors include winners of the Nobel Prize, the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award, the Newbery and Caldecott Medals and the Man Booker Prize. HarperCollins, headquartered in New York, is a subsidiary of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) and can be visited online at corporate.HC.com.

