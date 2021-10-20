DGAP-News Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the first Capital Markets Day on Thursday, 4 November 2021
Mannheim. The Management Board of Deutsche Rohstoff AG invites you to the virtual Capital Markets Day on 4 November 2021 from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm and looks forward to the dialogue with capital market participants.
The main topics will be:
Access to the livestream and Q&A session will be sent to all participants before the start of the Capital Markets Day. Registrations welcome on our website www.rohstoff.de (please note, that the event is being held in German).
Mannheim, 20 October 2021
Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and sells attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas deposits in the USA. Metals such as gold and tungsten complete the portfolio. Further information can be found at www.rohstoff.de.
