checkAd

RHCO ANNOUNCES COOPERATION WITH WORLDLINE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2021, 14:20  |  54   |   |   

Hong Kong, China, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Readen Holding Corporation (OTC Pink: RHCO), a Venture Capital Corporation, active in the Fintech, Online Payment and E-commerce industries, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, OkePay Asia Limited, hae signed a Collaboration Agreement with DevCode Payment AB, a subsidiary of Bambora (now known as Worldline). The strategic partnership would bring OkePay and Readies, the comprehensive back-end Payment Platform and the Prepaid e-Voucher operated by RHCO, to all the merchants that have a connection with Worldline.

Worldline is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide. With its global reach and its commitment to innovation, Worldline is the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and third-party acquirers as well as public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies in all sectors. Powered by over 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and secure solutions across the payment value chain. Services offered by Worldline in the areas of Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services; Financial Services and Mobility & e-Transactional Services include domestic and cross-border commercial acquiring, both in-store and online, highly secure payment transaction processing, a broad portfolio of payment terminals, as well as e-ticketing and digital services in the industrial environment. In 2020, Worldline generated a pro forma revenue of 4.8 billion euros. www.worldline.com

The collaboration will let all merchants connecting with Worldline have the option to pay by OkePay or Readies. OkePay, the comprehensive back-end Payment Platform operated by RHCO, accepts standard credit and debit cards, such as Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, UnionPay, along with Alipay, WeChat Pay and other mobile wallets and e-vouchers. And Readies is an online payment method that allows people to pay online easily, securely and anonymously. It is the perfect online payment solution for those who value data security, want to keep track of their spending, or simply do not have a bank account or credit card. Readies e-voucher aimed at consumers who want to protect their privacy and security when trading online, gambling, gaming or in the entertainment industry.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RHCO ANNOUNCES COOPERATION WITH WORLDLINE Hong Kong, China, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Readen Holding Corporation (OTC Pink: RHCO), a Venture Capital Corporation, active in the Fintech, Online Payment and E-commerce industries, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION - Neuronetics Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2021
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering
Michele Gors Promoted to General Manager of KEYC in Mankato
BHP increases all-cash offer for Noront to C$0.75 per share
Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes
IPAX-1 Late Breaking Oral Presentation at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Meeting
Algoma Steel and Legato Merger Corp. Close Business Combination
Tauriga Sciences Inc.’s Advertising Campaign in Times Square Goes Live
CGG: CGG, TGS and BGP Sign Agreement with Staatsolie for Multi-Client Programs Offshore Suriname
DraftKings Statement Regarding Entain
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
LPL-Affiliated Advisors Honored as 2021 ‘Top Wealth Advisor Moms’
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...