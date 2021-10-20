RHCO ANNOUNCES COOPERATION WITH WORLDLINE

Hong Kong, China, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Readen Holding Corporation (OTC Pink: RHCO), a Venture Capital Corporation, active in the Fintech, Online Payment and E-commerce industries, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, OkePay Asia Limited, hae signed a Collaboration Agreement with DevCode Payment AB, a subsidiary of Bambora (now known as Worldline). The strategic partnership would bring OkePay and Readies, the comprehensive back-end Payment Platform and the Prepaid e-Voucher operated by RHCO, to all the merchants that have a connection with Worldline.

Worldline is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide. With its global reach and its commitment to innovation, Worldline is the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and third-party acquirers as well as public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies in all sectors. Powered by over 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and secure solutions across the payment value chain. Services offered by Worldline in the areas of Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services; Financial Services and Mobility & e-Transactional Services include domestic and cross-border commercial acquiring, both in-store and online, highly secure payment transaction processing, a broad portfolio of payment terminals, as well as e-ticketing and digital services in the industrial environment. In 2020, Worldline generated a pro forma revenue of 4.8 billion euros. www.worldline.com

The collaboration will let all merchants connecting with Worldline have the option to pay by OkePay or Readies. OkePay, the comprehensive back-end Payment Platform operated by RHCO, accepts standard credit and debit cards, such as Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, UnionPay, along with Alipay, WeChat Pay and other mobile wallets and e-vouchers. And Readies is an online payment method that allows people to pay online easily, securely and anonymously. It is the perfect online payment solution for those who value data security, want to keep track of their spending, or simply do not have a bank account or credit card. Readies e-voucher aimed at consumers who want to protect their privacy and security when trading online, gambling, gaming or in the entertainment industry.