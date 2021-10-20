checkAd

MicroVision CEO Interview with InvestorPlace Analyst to be Webcast on October 21

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS based solid state automotive lidar and micro-display technology for augmented reality, today announced that an interview conducted on October 6 by InvestorPlace Analyst Joanna Markris with MicroVision CEO Sumit Sharma will be webcast on https://investorplace.com/ and available on Investor Relations section of MicroVision's website on the Investor Relations Calendar page at https://ir.microvision.com/news-events/ir-calendar on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 7:30 am PT.

Sumit Sharma

Sumit Sharma joined the Company in 2015 and was appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2020 after overseeing the Company's Engineering, R&D, products, and operations functions. Prior to joining MicroVision, he held leadership roles at Google[x], Jawbone and MicroOptical.

Joanna Makris

Joanna Makris is a Market Analyst at InvestorPlace.com. A strategic thinker and fundamental public equity investor, Joanna leverages over two decades of Wall Street experience covering emerging trends in Technology, Media and Telecom at several global investment banks, including Mizuho Securities and Canaccord Genuity.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology to provide solutions for automotive lidar sensors, augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules and consumer lidar modules.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/microvisioninc or follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision.

MicroVision is a trademark of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Wertpapier


