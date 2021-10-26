checkAd

Cinedigm’s Killer NFT Trading Cards, Bloody Disgusting Blood Pack, Launches Today

Thirteen One-Of-A-Kind Horror NFTs Branded ‘Kill Scenes' Are Now Available Just In Time For HalloweenLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan …

Thirteen One-Of-A-Kind Horror NFTs Branded ‘Kill Scenes' Are Now Available Just In Time For Halloween

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, released today a killer series of horror-based NFT trading cards branded as the Bloody Disgusting Blood Pack. In association with The Dark Art Emporium, Cinedigm commissioned well-established horror artists, such as Luke Chueh, Chet Zar, Rick Dienzo, Wes Benscoter, Jeremy Cross and Jim Evans (also known as TAZ), to create these original paintings. Through the guidance of Bloody Disgusting, these talented artists created a rare collection of one-of-a-kind trading cards inspired by their favorite horror movies. The winning bidder of each collectible NFT offered only as a unique 1 of 1 edition will also receive a physical print of the original painting hand-signed by the corresponding artist and delivered worldwide. Cinedigm has partnered with Rad.live to utilize Ara, their comprehensive Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) platform and marketplace as the key back-end solution for this launch. Rad's platform allows a content publisher to package and monetize any type of limited-edition premium content alongside its full streaming service across devices. This initial collection of NFTs comprising Series 1 can be viewed at https://bit.ly/BloodPackNFTrad. For the 6 Nights, 6 Hours and 6 minutes prior to 12 midnight EST on Halloween night, these 13 collectible NFTs will be sold at auction.

In addition, in celebration of all things horror, Cinedigm is offering a free welcome gift in the form of a limited-edition, exclusive NFT trading card to existing and new subscribers of the Company's horror streaming service Screambox. A limited number of subscribers (666 to be exact) will receive one generative art-based Standard Edition NFT collectible trading card that has been specifically designed to generate a limited amount of numbered unique variations with varying degrees of rarity. To redeem, Screambox subscribers will be sent a link to the Screambox NFT marketplace for their chance to claim this welcome gift while supplies last. No additional trading cards will be issued under Series 1 after Halloween night. This collectible generative-art trading card inspired by iconic horror movies was created by the renowned Jim "TAZ" Evans, one of the leading artists in the poster medium.

