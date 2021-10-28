checkAd

EV Biologics Chief Medical Officer Publication on COVID-19 & Exosomes

Autor: Accesswire
28.10.2021, 16:00  |  23   |   |   

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp, OTC Pink:YECO, today updated shareholders about a recent publication authored by its Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jason Sanders.This review discusses some of the cellular and molecular …

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp, OTC Pink:YECO, today updated shareholders about a recent publication authored by its Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jason Sanders.

This review discusses some of the cellular and molecular pathology of COVID-19 and the relevant therapeutic mechanisms of small extracellular vesicles (EVs), such as exosomes, in Acute Lung Injury (ALI). The original manuscript was initially prepared by Dr. Sanders in March 2020, near the beginning of the pandemic, to illustrate the therapeutic potential of mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) exosomes in this type of disease. Since that time, a number of clinical trials investigating MSC exosomes as a therapy for COVID-19 have been initiated.

Please download the article: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8225928/.

CMO Dr. Jason Sanders said: "This publication presents only a very small fraction of the potential of EV-based therapeutics produced by MSCs and other stem cells. Through convergence of multiple revolutionary technologies, we are advancing our objectives to capture the remarkable therapeutic potential of MSCs, to optimize it for a breadth of focused clinical applications, and to standardize the products and processes for preparation of next-generation therapeutics."

EV Biologics is developing optimized clonal stem cell lines for biomanufacturing of naïve and engineered EV-based therapeutics that will be developed into biological drugs seeking FDA approval for several different clinical indications: acute lung injury (eg. COVID-19, influenza, acute respiratory distress syndrome), autoimmune (lupus, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, etc) and systemic inflammatory syndromes, osteoarthritis and other degenerative musculoskeletal disease, neurodegenerative conditions, metabolic diseases, and other age-related conditions.

CEO Daniel Mckinney, said "EV Biologics has adopted a very advanced technological approach to biopharmaceutical development that will rapidly develop and efficiently manufacture EV-based therapeutics within a rigorous cGMP framework to prepare investigational new drugs, far superior to anything currently on the market, for submission to FDA. Our audacious goal is to conquer incurable diseases and revolutionize modern medicine to deliver better health for patients worldwide."

Seite 1 von 3
Yulong Eco-Materials Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EV Biologics Chief Medical Officer Publication on COVID-19 & Exosomes NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp, OTC Pink:YECO, today updated shareholders about a recent publication authored by its Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jason Sanders.This review discusses some of the cellular and molecular …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Empower Clinics to Acquire Four Operational Ontario Clinics with 400,000 Patient Files
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Reklaim and FansUnite Discussing ...
ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter, Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2021 ...
Directorship and Strategic Outlook
Oncology Pharma, Inc. Gives Update on Ongoing Work and Progress
Gungnir Receives $665,000 from Warrant and Option Exercises
XS Financial Inc. Announces Proposed Private Placement
Golden Matrix Group Inc. Announces Closing of $3.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Generation Income Properties Announces Commitment For $25 Million Master Credit Facility With ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Azarga Metals Issues Shares To Baker Steel Semi-Annual Interest
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...