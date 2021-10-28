EV Biologics Chief Medical Officer Publication on COVID-19 & Exosomes

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp, OTC Pink:YECO, today updated shareholders about a recent publication authored by its Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jason Sanders.This review discusses some of the cellular and molecular …

This review discusses some of the cellular and molecular pathology of COVID-19 and the relevant therapeutic mechanisms of small extracellular vesicles (EVs), such as exosomes, in Acute Lung Injury (ALI). The original manuscript was initially prepared by Dr. Sanders in March 2020, near the beginning of the pandemic, to illustrate the therapeutic potential of mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) exosomes in this type of disease. Since that time, a number of clinical trials investigating MSC exosomes as a therapy for COVID-19 have been initiated.

Please download the article: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8225928/.

CMO Dr. Jason Sanders said: "This publication presents only a very small fraction of the potential of EV-based therapeutics produced by MSCs and other stem cells. Through convergence of multiple revolutionary technologies, we are advancing our objectives to capture the remarkable therapeutic potential of MSCs, to optimize it for a breadth of focused clinical applications, and to standardize the products and processes for preparation of next-generation therapeutics."

EV Biologics is developing optimized clonal stem cell lines for biomanufacturing of naïve and engineered EV-based therapeutics that will be developed into biological drugs seeking FDA approval for several different clinical indications: acute lung injury (eg. COVID-19, influenza, acute respiratory distress syndrome), autoimmune (lupus, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, etc) and systemic inflammatory syndromes, osteoarthritis and other degenerative musculoskeletal disease, neurodegenerative conditions, metabolic diseases, and other age-related conditions.

CEO Daniel Mckinney, said "EV Biologics has adopted a very advanced technological approach to biopharmaceutical development that will rapidly develop and efficiently manufacture EV-based therapeutics within a rigorous cGMP framework to prepare investigational new drugs, far superior to anything currently on the market, for submission to FDA. Our audacious goal is to conquer incurable diseases and revolutionize modern medicine to deliver better health for patients worldwide."