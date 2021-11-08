RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million in RedHill

RedHill received the first tranche of $5 million in a private placement of restricted stock priced at $6.04 per ADS, representing a 20% premium based on the 30 trading days' volume weighted average price (VWAP) ending on the effective dateRedHill …

RedHill received the first tranche of $5 million in a private placement of restricted stock priced at $ 6.04 per ADS, representing a 20% premium based on the 30 trading days' volume weighted average price (VWAP) ending on the effective date

Opaganib's COVID-19 data packages submission process is advancing in various territories including the U.S., EU, Latin America and others, ahead of planned regulatory advice

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL and RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq:RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has entered into a strategic agreement with Kukbo Co. Ltd. (Kospi: 001140) ("Kukbo"), a South Korean corporation, for the sale of RedHill's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") in a private placement of up to $10 million at a 20% premium to the prior 30 trading days' volume weighted average price ("VWAP").

Foto: Accesswire

Kukbo's strategic investment in RedHill is to be made in two tranches, with the first tranche of $5 million already paid and the second tranche of $5 million to follow within six months, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. As part of the first tranche, RedHill is to issue 827,586 ADSs at a purchase price of $6.04, representing a 20% premium based on the VWAP of RedHill's ADS on NASDAQ over the 30 trading days ending on the effective date. All ADSs are to be issued with a 180-day transfer restriction.

In addition, under the terms of the agreement, RedHill has agreed to grant Kukbo a right of first offer, for a period of six months, for a license with respect to one or more of RedHill's late-stage clinical assets, opaganib, RHB-107 (upamostat)[1] and Talicia®, for one or more of the territories of South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia. Kukbo has the right to elect not to purchase the ADSs in the second tranche if no such license agreement is executed within six months of the closing of the first tranche.

Dror Ben-Asher, RedHill's CEO said: "We are rapidly advancing with opaganib's COVID-19 data package submissions to regulators in several territories including the U.S., EU and others, ahead of planned regulatory advice. We are pleased with the addition of Kukbo as a committed strategic investor and look forward to evaluating opportunities for opaganib, RHB-107 and Talicia in South Korea and other territories in Asia where large unmet medical needs exist."