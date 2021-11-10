Li-Metal Announces Carlos Pinglo as Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Pinglo brings more than 25 years of experience as an economist and senior finance executive in the metals sector at both private and public companies. He has a proven track record in executing strategic corporate financial planning and M&A activity supporting organizations' ability to scale and maximize profitability. Mr. Pinglo reports directly to Li-Metal's co-founder and CEO, Maciej Jastrzebski.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Li-Metal Corp . (CSE:LIM) (" Li-Metal " or the " Company "), a leading developer of scalable lithium metal anode and lithium metal technologies critical for next-generation batteries, announces that Mr. Carlos Pinglo will be leading the Company's finance function in the role of CFO and Corporate Secretary effective as of October 25, 2021.

"I am pleased to welcome Carlos to Li-Metal as he joins at an important juncture in our growth trajectory as we develop and scale our lithium metal anode and lithium metal technologies as a publicly traded company," said Mr. Jastrzebski. "Carlos is a seasoned senior financial executive with extensive expertise in the metals space, and we look forward to leveraging his unique insights and experience as we grow and deliver value to all of our stakeholders."

Mr. Pinglo has held a variety of roles in the metals industry and currently also holds the role of CFO and Corporate Secretary at AbraSilver Resource Corp., a leading silver, gold, and copper exploration company. Previously, Mr. Pinglo held the title of CFO at Adriana Resources Corporation, Carpathian Gold Inc., First Bauxite Corporation, and Medoro Resources Ltd. Earlier in his career, he served as the Controller of both Silver Eagle Mines Inc. and Excellon Resources. He also served as a member of the board of directors at Mineros Nacionales S.A.

Engages Digital Marketing Firm

Li-Metal also announces that it has retained First Marketing GmbH (the "Service Provider"), a leading investor relations and marketing firm based in Heidelberg, Germany, to provide advertising, corporate communications and promotional services in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Pursuant to the terms and conditions of this agreement, which commences on November 12, 2021, the Service Provider is to provide content distribution, translation and advertising services in Europe.