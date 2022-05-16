Karlsruhe-based startup EcoPhi receives RES funding to commercialize its innovative digitalization solutions for renewable energy projects in Kenya (FOTO)
Karlsruhe (ots) - For the development of the Kenyan market, EcoPhi was selected
as a participant in the RES program of the German Federal Ministry of Economics
and Climate Protection within the framework of the Export Initiative Energy.
Renewable energies play a very important role in the expansion of energy supply
in rural regions worldwide - also in Kenya. They are a driver for sustainable
economic development there. However, a particular challenge with remote plants
is that they are prone to faults and frequently stand still. By digitizing the
plants, they can be operated more sustainably and their service life increased.
The first projects in Kenya have already been put into operation.
Hundreds of millions of people still do not have access to reliable electricity
and water supplies. Renewable energies play a very important role in the
climate-friendly expansion of this supply in rural regions without grid
connections. New off-grid and on-grid solar installations and solar pumping
systems are coming online every day, but not all of them are operating properly.
"Many of the systems installed today will not operate reliably within the first
year," says Sebastian Zenz, EcoPhi's managing director. The systems are often
located in remote regions far from major cities and in harsh environments. Good
skilled workers are not sufficiently available in many regions. Getting to the
plants is therefore time-consuming and expensive. It is no surprise, therefore,
that some of the plants come to a standstill after only a short time.
Furthermore, especially in the case of widely distributed plants, the management
of the systems poses great challenges for the operators and requires high
capacities. Digital solutions can help to operate the plants more efficiently
and sustainably.
The EcoPhi products - modular and versatile in use
Only if the plants are operated sustainably and also function properly they can
contribute to climate protection and economic development. This is the goal
pursued by the company EcoPhi. It offers remote monitoring and digitization
solutions specifically for plants in rural regions and harsh environments.
EcoPhi systems are characterized by the fact that they are robust and easy to
install. Installers, operators and end customers can thus keep an eye on the
plants at all times and intervene quickly in the event of problems or even carry
out remote maintenance without having to travel long distances. This saves time
and money and ensures that the plants are in operation for longer in the end.A
