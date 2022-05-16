Karlsruhe-based startup EcoPhi receives RES funding to commercialize its innovative digitalization solutions for renewable energy projects in Kenya (FOTO)

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Karlsruhe (ots) - For the development of the Kenyan market, EcoPhi was selectedas a participant in the RES program of the German Federal Ministry of Economicsand Climate Protection within the framework of the Export Initiative Energy.Renewable energies play a very important role in the expansion of energy supplyin rural regions worldwide - also in Kenya. They are a driver for sustainableeconomic development there. However, a particular challenge with remote plantsis that they are prone to faults and frequently stand still. By digitizing theplants, they can be operated more sustainably and their service life increased.The first projects in Kenya have already been put into operation.Hundreds of millions of people still do not have access to reliable electricityand water supplies. Renewable energies play a very important role in theclimate-friendly expansion of this supply in rural regions without gridconnections. New off-grid and on-grid solar installations and solar pumpingsystems are coming online every day, but not all of them are operating properly."Many of the systems installed today will not operate reliably within the firstyear," says Sebastian Zenz, EcoPhi's managing director. The systems are oftenlocated in remote regions far from major cities and in harsh environments. Goodskilled workers are not sufficiently available in many regions. Getting to theplants is therefore time-consuming and expensive. It is no surprise, therefore,that some of the plants come to a standstill after only a short time.Furthermore, especially in the case of widely distributed plants, the managementof the systems poses great challenges for the operators and requires highcapacities. Digital solutions can help to operate the plants more efficientlyand sustainably.The EcoPhi products - modular and versatile in useOnly if the plants are operated sustainably and also function properly they cancontribute to climate protection and economic development. This is the goalpursued by the company EcoPhi. It offers remote monitoring and digitizationsolutions specifically for plants in rural regions and harsh environments.EcoPhi systems are characterized by the fact that they are robust and easy toinstall. Installers, operators and end customers can thus keep an eye on theplants at all times and intervene quickly in the event of problems or even carryout remote maintenance without having to travel long distances. This saves timeand money and ensures that the plants are in operation for longer in the end.A