PODA Completes Multiparty Sale of Intellectual Property Assets for US$100.5 Million

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("PODA" or the "Company")

(CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that, further to its

news release dated May 13, 2022, the Company, together with Ryan Selby and Ryan

Karkairan (the " Owners "), has completed the sale of substantially all of the

assets and properties used in the Company's business (the " Purchased Assets ")

to Altria Client Services LLC (" ALCS "), a subsidiary of Altria Group, Inc.

(NYSE:MO), for a total purchase price of US$100.5 million (" Purchase Price "),

subject to certain adjustments and holdbacks (the " Transaction "), pursuant to

a definitive agreement dated May 13, 2022 (the " Asset Purchase Agreement ").



Pursuant to the Asset Purchase Agreement, PODA will change its name to Idle

Lifestyle Inc. and its trading symbol to IDLE.X, and expects to trade as an

inactive issuer under the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange.





