PODA Completes Multiparty Sale of Intellectual Property Assets for US$100.5 Million

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("PODA" or the "Company")
(CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that, further to its
news release dated May 13, 2022, the Company, together with Ryan Selby and Ryan
Karkairan (the " Owners "), has completed the sale of substantially all of the
assets and properties used in the Company's business (the " Purchased Assets ")
to Altria Client Services LLC (" ALCS "), a subsidiary of Altria Group, Inc.
(NYSE:MO), for a total purchase price of US$100.5 million (" Purchase Price "),
subject to certain adjustments and holdbacks (the " Transaction "), pursuant to
a definitive agreement dated May 13, 2022 (the " Asset Purchase Agreement ").

Pursuant to the Asset Purchase Agreement, PODA will change its name to Idle
Lifestyle Inc. and its trading symbol to IDLE.X, and expects to trade as an
inactive issuer under the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange.

Ryan Selby, PODA's Chief Executive Officer, Director and Chairman of the
Company's board of directors (the " Board "), commented, "The completion of this
sale represents the culmination of a tremendous amount of effort from the entire
Poda team, and I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished. I believe this
Transaction provides maximum value for the Company and its shareholders, and I
know our innovative technology is now in good hands with Altria."

The Transaction

PODA and the Owners sold substantially all of the assets and properties used in
the Company's business of developing, manufacturing and marketing
multi-substrate heated capsule technology, including, without limitation, the
Owners' patents related to such technology and the Company's exclusive,
perpetual license of certain of those patents pursuant to an amended and
restated royalties agreement dated April 12, 2019 (the " Royalties Agreement ").

Pursuant to the Asset Purchase Agreement, as consideration for the Purchased
Assets, ALCS paid the aggregate sum of US$100,500,000, as follows:

(a) US$55,275,000 to the Company on closing of the Transaction
(the "Closing"); and

(b) Up to US$45,225,000 to the Owners, US$22,675,000 of which was
paid to the Owners on Closing (with the remaining
US$22,550,000 subject to escrows and holdbacks).


No portion of the Purchase Price paid to the Company is subject to holdbacks or
escrow.

As a result of the completion of the Transaction, the Company no longer has any
material property or assets other than cash-on-hand plus the cash proceeds of
the Transaction, which are expected to amount to approximately CDN$69.65 million
after satisfying the Company's obligations and liabilities. PODA anticipates it
