checkAd

Symphony to launch research lab in collaboration with French institutions

Paris, France (ots) - --News Direct--

Symphony - the leading markets' infrastructure and technology platform, will
conduct applied research on confidential computing and voice management in
partnership with public and private entities in France, as part of the soon to
be launched Symphony Labs in Sophia Antipolis. Through this initiative the
company will seek to employ at least 10 researchers in the next three years.

Symphony plans to work with researchers and students from the university Mines
Paris-Psl, Campus Pierre Laffitte to address forward looking topics in the
domain of information technology and financial markets. Both organizations are
proud to highlight the expertise in the region while investing in future talent.

As part of the Symphony Labs, the company also partnered with smartTrade
Technologies, a leading global technology provider of multi-asset SaaS
electronic trading platforms, to work in the coming years on joint research
initiatives in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning
(ML), natural language processing (NLP) and the management of unstructured data.

Commitment to France

Symphony is strongly committed to France, where it has two offices and employs
over 170 people, mostly from technical backgrounds. From day one, the company -
which was founded in Palo Alto, California back in 2014- has had a commercial
presence in Paris to serve the thriving financial services sector in the
country, which has grown in relevance post Brexit.

In 2018, Symphony inaugurated a research and development (R&D) center in Sophia
Antipolis, which has become the company's main engineering hub. Currently, the
expertise found in Sophia ranges from web and desktop applications, mobile,
integrations, globally distributed architectures, security and encryption, and
data science to operations.

Symphony is proud to contribute and be part of the region's dynamic and
innovative ecosystem. The company will be working closely with Team Côte d'Azur
to showcase the local fintech ecosystem and highlight the region's capabilities
abroad.

Driving innovation

The company has been an important driver of innovation and key partner to
financial firms in France. Symphony is currently working with the Global Markets
division of BNP Paribas on automating execution via a BOT and also powering
federated solutions to reach their clients. The company also has prolific
working relationships with other French financial institutions such as Crédit
Agricole CIB, Societe Generale and Sycomore Market Solutions.

Today the company's chief executive, Brad Levy, is scheduled to attend Choose
France, the flagship business summit for CEOs of international companies,
organized by the Office of the French President.

Symphony is the most secure and compliance-enabling markets' infrastructure and
technology platform, where solutions are built or integrated to standardize,
automate and innovate financial services workflows. It is a vibrant community of
over half a million financial professionals with a trusted directory and serves
over 1,000 institutions. Symphony is powering over 2,000 community built
applications and bots. For more information, visit http://www.symphony.com .

Contact Details

Odette Maher

+44 7747 420807

mailto:odette.maher@symphony.com

Company Website

https://symphony.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/symphony-to-l
aunch-research-lab-in-collaboration-with-french-institutions-404520093

2022 News Direct Corp.

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/5269673
OTS: News Direct



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  33   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Symphony to launch research lab in collaboration with French institutions -News Direct- Symphony - the leading markets' infrastructure and technology platform, will conduct applied research on confidential computing and voice management in partnership with public and private entities in France, as part of the soon to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NDR/WDR/SZ: "Uber Files" - Datenleck setzt US-Konzern unter Druck
"nd.DerTag": Umverteilung ja, aber transparent - Kommentar zur Debatte zu den Krisenkosten
Bereits über 1500 Bestellungen in einem Monat: WeDoSolar, Berliner Startup mit smartem Solar-Sichtschutz für den Balkon
Die von Dye & Durham betriebene nationale Infrastruktur für die Zahlung von Rechnungen und ...
Jedes zweite Fertigungsunternehmen rechnet mit Zunahme von Cyberangriffen - bei weiterhin ...
Tankstellen setzen im Mai 2022 real 11,7 % weniger um als im Februar
Umweltschutzwirtschaft: Nur 0,4 % der Gesamtumsätze 2020 für Arten- und Landschaftsschutz
BlackFin Capital Partners erhält 350 Mio. Euro für Investitionen in europäische ...
Ericsson, Qualcomm und Thales wollen 5G ins All bringen (FOTO)
BE OPEN präsentiert den letzten Gewinner von DESIGN TO NURTURE THE PLANET, einem ...
Titel
Vereinigung Berliner Pressesprecher: Vorstand bestätigt (FOTO)
AUVESY-MDT: Bedarfslage in der automatisierten Produktion früh erkannt (FOTO)
Zensus 2022: Schon 19,3 Millionen Meldungen eingegangen
Mazars mit starkem Wachstum auf Platz 8 der Lünendonk®-Liste 2022
Beteiligung an pitstop: Weiterer Ausbau der HUK-COBURG als Serviceanbieter rund um Mobilität
Enlight to Acquire 525 MW Portfolio of Solar and Wind Projects in Croatia
Der Spezialist für Präzisions-Immersionskühllösungen, Iceotope Technologies, ...
Wechsel in der Geschäftsführung bei der Porsche Lifestyle GmbH & Co. KG (FOTO)
POSTBANK WOHNATLAS 2022 - Wohnimmobilien: Wo sich Kaufen gegenüber Mieten lohnt (FOTO)
SEDURA Consulting GmbH bezieht neue Firmenzentrale in Düsseldorf: Platz für 60 weitere Mitarbeiter (FOTO)
Titel
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
Münchner Start-up wird zum Vorreiter der grünen Luftfahrt: VAERIDION entwickelt Elektro-Flugzeug mit bis zu 500 Kilometern Reichweite für emissionsfreie ...
Valours Venture-Portfolio-Unternehmen Skolem Technologies erhält 20 Millionen Dollar in einer ...
The German E-money-institute PayCenter is looking for new strategic partnerships - partner's ...
Food tech on its way to reshaping a multi trillion market
Schur Flexibles Group: Future owners see long-term future of packaging manufacturer on track
Wende im Abgasskandal durch EuGH / BGH verschiebt Diesel-Verhandlung zum VW-Motor EA288
Vereinigung Berliner Pressesprecher: Vorstand bestätigt (FOTO)
DERMAGO erhält 2 Mio. EUR durch Privatinvestoren-Netzwerk / Mehr als 750 Privatinvestoren ...
Immobilienkauf: In welchen Regionen sich Investitionschancen bieten (FOTO)
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber