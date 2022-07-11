Symphony to launch research lab in collaboration with French institutions
Paris, France (ots) - --News Direct--
Symphony - the leading markets' infrastructure and technology platform, will
conduct applied research on confidential computing and voice management in
partnership with public and private entities in France, as part of the soon to
be launched Symphony Labs in Sophia Antipolis. Through this initiative the
company will seek to employ at least 10 researchers in the next three years.
Symphony plans to work with researchers and students from the university Mines
Paris-Psl, Campus Pierre Laffitte to address forward looking topics in the
domain of information technology and financial markets. Both organizations are
proud to highlight the expertise in the region while investing in future talent.
Symphony - the leading markets' infrastructure and technology platform, will
conduct applied research on confidential computing and voice management in
partnership with public and private entities in France, as part of the soon to
be launched Symphony Labs in Sophia Antipolis. Through this initiative the
company will seek to employ at least 10 researchers in the next three years.
Symphony plans to work with researchers and students from the university Mines
Paris-Psl, Campus Pierre Laffitte to address forward looking topics in the
domain of information technology and financial markets. Both organizations are
proud to highlight the expertise in the region while investing in future talent.
As part of the Symphony Labs, the company also partnered with smartTrade
Technologies, a leading global technology provider of multi-asset SaaS
electronic trading platforms, to work in the coming years on joint research
initiatives in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning
(ML), natural language processing (NLP) and the management of unstructured data.
Commitment to France
Symphony is strongly committed to France, where it has two offices and employs
over 170 people, mostly from technical backgrounds. From day one, the company -
which was founded in Palo Alto, California back in 2014- has had a commercial
presence in Paris to serve the thriving financial services sector in the
country, which has grown in relevance post Brexit.
In 2018, Symphony inaugurated a research and development (R&D) center in Sophia
Antipolis, which has become the company's main engineering hub. Currently, the
expertise found in Sophia ranges from web and desktop applications, mobile,
integrations, globally distributed architectures, security and encryption, and
data science to operations.
Symphony is proud to contribute and be part of the region's dynamic and
innovative ecosystem. The company will be working closely with Team Côte d'Azur
to showcase the local fintech ecosystem and highlight the region's capabilities
abroad.
Driving innovation
The company has been an important driver of innovation and key partner to
financial firms in France. Symphony is currently working with the Global Markets
division of BNP Paribas on automating execution via a BOT and also powering
federated solutions to reach their clients. The company also has prolific
working relationships with other French financial institutions such as Crédit
Agricole CIB, Societe Generale and Sycomore Market Solutions.
Today the company's chief executive, Brad Levy, is scheduled to attend Choose
France, the flagship business summit for CEOs of international companies,
organized by the Office of the French President.
Symphony is the most secure and compliance-enabling markets' infrastructure and
technology platform, where solutions are built or integrated to standardize,
automate and innovate financial services workflows. It is a vibrant community of
over half a million financial professionals with a trusted directory and serves
over 1,000 institutions. Symphony is powering over 2,000 community built
applications and bots. For more information, visit http://www.symphony.com .
Contact Details
Odette Maher
+44 7747 420807
mailto:odette.maher@symphony.com
Company Website
https://symphony.com/
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/symphony-to-l
aunch-research-lab-in-collaboration-with-french-institutions-404520093
2022 News Direct Corp.
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/5269673
OTS: News Direct
Technologies, a leading global technology provider of multi-asset SaaS
electronic trading platforms, to work in the coming years on joint research
initiatives in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning
(ML), natural language processing (NLP) and the management of unstructured data.
Commitment to France
Symphony is strongly committed to France, where it has two offices and employs
over 170 people, mostly from technical backgrounds. From day one, the company -
which was founded in Palo Alto, California back in 2014- has had a commercial
presence in Paris to serve the thriving financial services sector in the
country, which has grown in relevance post Brexit.
In 2018, Symphony inaugurated a research and development (R&D) center in Sophia
Antipolis, which has become the company's main engineering hub. Currently, the
expertise found in Sophia ranges from web and desktop applications, mobile,
integrations, globally distributed architectures, security and encryption, and
data science to operations.
Symphony is proud to contribute and be part of the region's dynamic and
innovative ecosystem. The company will be working closely with Team Côte d'Azur
to showcase the local fintech ecosystem and highlight the region's capabilities
abroad.
Driving innovation
The company has been an important driver of innovation and key partner to
financial firms in France. Symphony is currently working with the Global Markets
division of BNP Paribas on automating execution via a BOT and also powering
federated solutions to reach their clients. The company also has prolific
working relationships with other French financial institutions such as Crédit
Agricole CIB, Societe Generale and Sycomore Market Solutions.
Today the company's chief executive, Brad Levy, is scheduled to attend Choose
France, the flagship business summit for CEOs of international companies,
organized by the Office of the French President.
Symphony is the most secure and compliance-enabling markets' infrastructure and
technology platform, where solutions are built or integrated to standardize,
automate and innovate financial services workflows. It is a vibrant community of
over half a million financial professionals with a trusted directory and serves
over 1,000 institutions. Symphony is powering over 2,000 community built
applications and bots. For more information, visit http://www.symphony.com .
Contact Details
Odette Maher
+44 7747 420807
mailto:odette.maher@symphony.com
Company Website
https://symphony.com/
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/symphony-to-l
aunch-research-lab-in-collaboration-with-french-institutions-404520093
2022 News Direct Corp.
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/5269673
OTS: News Direct
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 33 | 0 |