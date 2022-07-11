Symphony to launch research lab in collaboration with French institutions

Paris, France (ots) - --News Direct--



Symphony - the leading markets' infrastructure and technology platform, will

conduct applied research on confidential computing and voice management in

partnership with public and private entities in France, as part of the soon to

be launched Symphony Labs in Sophia Antipolis. Through this initiative the

company will seek to employ at least 10 researchers in the next three years.



Symphony plans to work with researchers and students from the university Mines

Paris-Psl, Campus Pierre Laffitte to address forward looking topics in the

domain of information technology and financial markets. Both organizations are

proud to highlight the expertise in the region while investing in future talent.





As part of the Symphony Labs, the company also partnered with smartTradeTechnologies, a leading global technology provider of multi-asset SaaSelectronic trading platforms, to work in the coming years on joint researchinitiatives in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning(ML), natural language processing (NLP) and the management of unstructured data.Commitment to FranceSymphony is strongly committed to France, where it has two offices and employsover 170 people, mostly from technical backgrounds. From day one, the company -which was founded in Palo Alto, California back in 2014- has had a commercialpresence in Paris to serve the thriving financial services sector in thecountry, which has grown in relevance post Brexit.In 2018, Symphony inaugurated a research and development (R&D) center in SophiaAntipolis, which has become the company's main engineering hub. Currently, theexpertise found in Sophia ranges from web and desktop applications, mobile,integrations, globally distributed architectures, security and encryption, anddata science to operations.Symphony is proud to contribute and be part of the region's dynamic andinnovative ecosystem. The company will be working closely with Team Côte d'Azurto showcase the local fintech ecosystem and highlight the region's capabilitiesabroad.Driving innovationThe company has been an important driver of innovation and key partner tofinancial firms in France. Symphony is currently working with the Global Marketsdivision of BNP Paribas on automating execution via a BOT and also poweringfederated solutions to reach their clients. The company also has prolificworking relationships with other French financial institutions such as CréditAgricole CIB, Societe Generale and Sycomore Market Solutions.Today the company's chief executive, Brad Levy, is scheduled to attend ChooseFrance, the flagship business summit for CEOs of international companies,organized by the Office of the French President.Symphony is the most secure and compliance-enabling markets' infrastructure andtechnology platform, where solutions are built or integrated to standardize,automate and innovate financial services workflows. It is a vibrant community ofover half a million financial professionals with a trusted directory and servesover 1,000 institutions. Symphony is powering over 2,000 community builtapplications and bots. For more information, visit http://www.symphony.com .