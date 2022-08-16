CAPEX.com announces share dealing product - CAPEX Invest - special promotion for the first 1,000 registered investors

Nicosia, Cyprus (ots/PRNewswire) - Fintech brokerage CAPEX expands product

range, offering more than 5,000 shares from top global stock exchanges -

exclusive pre-launch promotion gives the first 1,000 investors 0 commission for

1 month.



CAPEX, leading global multi-licensed fintech broker operated in Europe by Key

Way Investments LTD, unveils the pre-launch promotion for their newest product:

CAPEX Invest - share dealing for more than 5,000 stocks.





Traders can go to CAPEX.com (https://lp.capex.com/dma/) and sign up for the0-commission pre-launch campaign.CAPEX Invest gives direct access to more than 5,000 shares from the biggestglobal exchanges. CAPEX is aligning with a growing industry trend, increasingthe range of available products. CAPEX goes into conventional investmentservices, adding a new dimension to the company's growing product offering as itexpands into a cross-asset fintech firm.Octavian Patrascu, CAPEX CEO: "CAPEX Invest confirms that we continuously listenand adapt our offer to our traders' requests. We embrace all changes and striveto deliver a simple yet competitive product. Our mission is to organize accessto financial products for all clients. We are happy to release our secondbusiness vertical, CAPEX Invest - our share dealing product. Soon, we willlaunch multiple other verticals, split into different modules, expanding ourproduct range globally. I also want to assure our international audiences thisnew product will soon be available in all regions we operate; the next launch isscheduled for our Middle-Eastern investors through our ADGM-regulated Abu Dhabifirm."Investors can buy, sell, and hold more than 5,000 of the world's most popularstocks from major indices in the US, UK, Germany, and others. It enablesinvestors to map out their strategies with advanced integrated charts, usingcutting-edge technology to provide ultimate control over their investments.Christina Koullapi, Executive Director at CAPEX, commented: "The first 1,000traders who create a CAPEX Invest account will benefit from 0 commission on alltransactions for one month. We think everyone should have the chance todiversify their investments and take advantage of market opportunities withoutbeing forced to deal with commissions or deposit and withdrawal costs. There areonly 1,000 available spots, so time is of the essence."