CAPEX.com announces share dealing product - CAPEX Invest - special promotion for the first 1,000 registered investors

Nicosia, Cyprus (ots/PRNewswire) - Fintech brokerage CAPEX expands product
range, offering more than 5,000 shares from top global stock exchanges -
exclusive pre-launch promotion gives the first 1,000 investors 0 commission for
1 month.

CAPEX, leading global multi-licensed fintech broker operated in Europe by Key
Way Investments LTD, unveils the pre-launch promotion for their newest product:
CAPEX Invest - share dealing for more than 5,000 stocks.

Traders can go to CAPEX.com (https://lp.capex.com/dma/) and sign up for the
0-commission pre-launch campaign.

CAPEX Invest gives direct access to more than 5,000 shares from the biggest
global exchanges. CAPEX is aligning with a growing industry trend, increasing
the range of available products. CAPEX goes into conventional investment
services, adding a new dimension to the company's growing product offering as it
expands into a cross-asset fintech firm.

Octavian Patrascu, CAPEX CEO: "CAPEX Invest confirms that we continuously listen
and adapt our offer to our traders' requests. We embrace all changes and strive
to deliver a simple yet competitive product. Our mission is to organize access
to financial products for all clients. We are happy to release our second
business vertical, CAPEX Invest - our share dealing product. Soon, we will
launch multiple other verticals, split into different modules, expanding our
product range globally. I also want to assure our international audiences this
new product will soon be available in all regions we operate; the next launch is
scheduled for our Middle-Eastern investors through our ADGM-regulated Abu Dhabi
firm."

Investors can buy, sell, and hold more than 5,000 of the world's most popular
stocks from major indices in the US, UK, Germany, and others. It enables
investors to map out their strategies with advanced integrated charts, using
cutting-edge technology to provide ultimate control over their investments.

Christina Koullapi, Executive Director at CAPEX, commented: "The first 1,000
traders who create a CAPEX Invest account will benefit from 0 commission on all
transactions for one month. We think everyone should have the chance to
diversify their investments and take advantage of market opportunities without
being forced to deal with commissions or deposit and withdrawal costs. There are
only 1,000 available spots, so time is of the essence."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868526/Capex_Invest.jpg

Contact:

Christina Koullapi,
christina.koullapi@keywayinvestments.com,
+35722000936

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156475/5297917
OTS: Key Way Investments LTD



