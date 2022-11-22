PUBLICATION OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO THE MERGER BETWEEN DSM and Firmenich and the LISTING OF DSM-Firmenich ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Kaiseraugst, Switzerland, Heerlen, Netherlands, and Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) -

This is a joint press release by Koninklijke DSM N.V. ( DSM ), Firmenich

International SA ( Firmenich ) and Danube AG, to be renamed DSM-Firmenich AG

(the Company ) in connection with the voluntary public exchange offer by the

Company for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the share capital

of DSM (each such share, a DSM Ordinary Share ) (the Exchange Offer ), pursuant

to the provisions of Article 4 paragraph 1, Article 10 paragraph 1 sub c and

paragraph 3 and Article 18 paragraph 3 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover

Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the Decree ), and the admission to

listing and trading of up to 174,786,029 ordinary shares in the capital of the

Company with a nominal value of EUR0.01 each (each a DSM-Firmenich Ordinary

Share ) on Euronext Amsterdam ( Euronext Amsterdam ), a regulated market

operated by Euronext Amsterdam N.V. (the Admission ). The Exchange Offer is not

being made, and the DSM Ordinary Shares will not be accepted for purchase from

or on behalf of any holder of DSM Ordinary Shares (a DSM Shareholder ), in any

jurisdiction in which the making of the Exchange Offer or acceptance thereof

would not be in compliance with the securities or other laws or regulations of

such jurisdiction or would require any registration, approval or filing with any

regulatory authority not expressly contemplated by the terms of the Offering

Circular (as defined below).





This announcement is an advertisement relating to the intentionof the Company to proceed with the Exchange Offer and the Admission. Further details about the Offering and the Admission are includedin the offering circular, which constitutes an offer memorandum(biedingsbericht) for the purpose of the Exchange Offer and a prospectus for thepurposes of the Admission and the Exchange Offer and is approved as such underthe respective regulations by the Netherlands Authority for the FinancialMarkets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the AFM ) on 22 November 2022and available as of today (the Offering Circular ). The Offering Circular hasbeen published and made available at no cost through the corporate website ofthe Company ( http://www.creator-innovator.com ), subject to securities lawrestrictions in the United States. An offer to acquire DSM-Firmenich OrdinaryShares pursuant to the Exchange Offer is made, and any potential investor shouldmake their investment decision, solely on the basis of information that iscontained in the Offering Circular. Potential investors should read the OfferingCircular before making an investment decision in order to fully understand thepotential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in theDSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares. The approval of the Offering Circular by the AFMshould not be understood as an endorsement of the quality of the DSM-FirmenichOrdinary Shares and the Company.DSM and Firmenich jointly announce the launch of the Exchange Offer as part oftheir merger of equals to create DSM-Firmenich. The two companies will hold ajoint webcast today for analysts and investors to provide an update on theprogress made so far as well as a trading update for Firmenich for the periodJuly to September 2022.A short online presentation will be given by DSM's Co-CEOs Geraldine Matchettand Dimitri de Vreeze, and Firmenich CEO Gilbert Ghostine at 12:00 CET followedby a live stream Q&A session: https://kvgo.com/corporate-services/DSM-FirmenichGeraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze, Co-CEOs of DSM, commented: "We areentering the exciting next phase as we look to bring together DSM andFirmenich's complementary capabilities, likeminded and passionate people, andunite the heritages of two great and historic companies. DSM-Firmenich is set tobecome the leading creation and innovation partner in nutrition, beauty andwell-being, capable of delivering enhanced growth and shareholder value creationthrough strong growth synergies, as well as an enhanced customer offering and aneven greater positive impact across the world."Gilbert Ghostine, CEO of Firmenich, added: "This merger is a transformationalmoment for the history of both businesses. DSM-Firmenich will be a global-scalepartner, uniquely positioned to anticipate and better address the evolving needsof consumers by unlocking opportunities for our customers, and our people. Ourtwo companies have an unrelenting commitment to their role in society with ESGat the core of everything we do, and I firmly believe that DSM-Firmenich willhave a positive and measurable impact on people, climate and nature."Key takeaways- The AFM has approved the Offering Circular, enabling the Company to formallylaunch the Exchange Offer as part of the merger of equals between DSM andFirmenich to create DSM-Firmenich.- The Acceptance Period begins at 09.00 hours CET on 23 November 2022 andexpires at 17:40 hours CET on 31 January 2023, unless extended.- Under the Exchange Offer, the DSM Shareholders will be entitled, subject tocertain terms and conditions, to exchange each DSM Ordinary Share they holdfor one newly issued DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Share (the Offer Consideration ).- Following the transfer of the DSM Ordinary Shares tendered under the ExchangeOffer against payment of the Offer Consideration ( Settlement ) and theAdmission, all issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital ofFirmenich will be contributed to the Company against payment of an amount incash and the issuance of DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares (the FirmenichContribution ) (together with the Admission and the Exchange Offer referred toas the Transactions ) to establish DSM-Firmenich, which will be a new, dynamiccreation and innovation partner in nutrition, beauty and well-being.- The managing board of DSM and the supervisory board of DSM (the DSM Boards )unanimously support the Transactions and recommend the Exchange Offer to theDSM Shareholders for acceptance. The board of directors of Firmenichunanimously supports and recommends the Transactions. The Firmenichshareholders have approved the Transactions.- DSM today issued a position statement setting out its position on the ExchangeOffer (the Position Statement ) and a convocation notice (including the agendaand explanatory notes thereto) to the DSM Shareholders (the DSM ConvocationNotice ) in relation to the extraordinary general meeting of the DSMShareholders (the DSM EGM ) on 23 January 2023, at which the Transactions,including the Exchange Offer, will be discussed and the DSM Shareholders willbe requested to vote in favour of, amongst other things, approving theTransactions. The Position Statement and the DSM Convocation Notice areavailable on http://www.creator-innovator.com .- Additional material on today's announcement and the Transactions can be foundon the transaction website: http://www.creator-innovator.com .With reference to the press releases by DSM and Firmenich dated 31 May 2022, 13June 2022 and 28 June 2022, and the publication of the Offering Circular today,the Company, DSM and Firmenich jointly announce that the Company is making arecommended exchange offer to all DSM Shareholders to acquire their DSM OrdinaryShares in exchange for the Offer Consideration. Terms not defined in this pressrelease will have the meaning as set forth in the Offering Circular.Transaction highlights- DSM and Firmenich entered into a business combination agreement to establishDSM-Firmenich, a new, dynamic creation and innovation partner in nutrition,beauty and well-being through a merger of equals (the Merger ).- The Merger is to be effected through the Exchange Offer and the FirmenichContribution.- The business operations of the Company and its affiliates ( DSM-Firmenich )will be organized in four businesses, being Perfumery & Beauty, Food &Beverage / Taste & Beyond, Health, Nutrition & Care and Animal Nutrition &Health, each with strong market positions and well-established to addressemerging consumer trends.- DSM has undertaken to procure that each member of the DSM Boards will tendertheir DSM Ordinary Shares directly or indirectly held or subsequently acquiredby such member under the Exchange Offer and vote his or her DSM OrdinaryShares in favour of the resolutions with respect to the Transactions (theTransaction Resolutions ) at the DSM EGM.- DSM has undertaken to tender under the Exchange Offer part of the DSM OrdinaryShares it holds in treasury.- The central works council and European works council of DSM (the DSM EmployeeRepresentative Bodies ) have been informed about the Transactions, includingthe Exchange Offer, and the recommendation of the DSM Boards. The centralworks council has given a positive advice.- The Exchange Offer and the respective obligations of the Company, DSM andFirmenich to effect the Transactions, and for DSM to ensure that the Companyeffects the Transactions and declares the Exchange Offer unconditional, issubject to the fulfilment of the conditions as set out in the OfferingCircular (the Transaction Conditions ).- The Exchange Offer is subject to a minimum acceptance level of 95% of DSM'saggregate issued and outstanding ordinary share capital as at the AcceptanceClosing Date. This percentage will be automatically adjusted to 80% of DSM'saggregate issued and outstanding ordinary share capital as at the AcceptanceClosing Date if the Transaction Resolutions have been adopted and are in fullforce and effect on the Acceptance Closing Date.- Completion of the Transactions is currently expected in Q1 2023.Strategic rationaleThe Merger will bring together Firmenich's industry-leading Perfumery and Tastebusinesses and associated co-creation capabilities, with DSM's Health andNutrition portfolio and renowned scientific expertise.The successful track-records of DSM and Firmenich of investing in and deliveringground-breaking innovations that create and reshape markets for growth will becombined in DSM-Firmenich. DSM-Firmenich will operate at the highest safety andquality standards, with strong regional manufacturing presence ensuring supplycontinuity, resilience and trust for its customers.DSM-Firmenich will be well positioned to accelerate growth by addressing shiftsin consumer preferences and customer needs driven by global trends such asclimate change, accessible nutrition, inequalities, and hygiene and sanitation.These shifts drive consumer preferences for health and sustainability benefitswhilst enjoying superior experiences in areas such as taste and fragrance. As amarket-leader with enhanced creation and application capabilities, DSM-Firmenichwill be able to serve both global and local customers, informed by localconsumer preferences, across regional and local hubs around the world.Opportunities from new pioneering and complementary digitally-powered businessmodels will build upon the 125+ year heritages of each DSM and Firmenich inpurpose-led scientific discovery and innovation.DSM-Firmenich will also bring together DSM's and Firmenich's relentlesscommitment to sustainability and traceability across the value chain, and indoing so help to drive environmental, social and governance leadership globally.Sustainability considerations have long been embedded within both DSM's andFirmenich's strategies and DSM-Firmenich will bring together two companies withshared values and longstanding action on climate change, embracing nature andcare for people.The compelling strategic rationale for this Merger is further supported by theopportunity to accelerate growth, delivering earnings accretion and long-termvalue to all stakeholders.Recommendation by the DSM BoardsIn accordance with their fiduciary duties and after having reviewed, with thesupport of their legal and financial advisers, the terms of the Exchange Offerand having taken the interest of all DSM's stakeholders into account, the DSMBoards on the basis of the terms of the Exchange Offer as set out in theOffering Circular unanimously determined that the Exchange Offer is in the bestinterest of the DSM Group, and promotes the sustainable success of its business,taking into account the interest of all stakeholders.Both J.P. Morgan Securities plc ( J.P. Morgan ) and Centerview Partners UK LLP (Centerview ) delivered a Fairness Opinion to the DSM Boards, expressing that asof 30 May 2022 and subject to the assumptions made, procedures followed, mattersconsidered and qualifications and limitations as set out in each opinion, (i)the Offer Consideration provided for pursuant to the Business CombinationAgreement, is fair from a financial point of view to the holders of DSM OrdinaryShares other than excluded shares (as defined in the Fairness Opinions) and (ii)the Share Sale Consideration (as defined below) to be paid to DSM Holdco in theproposed Share Sale in connection with the Post-Offer Merger and Liquidation asprovided for in the Business Combination Agreement is fair from a financialpoint of view to DSM Holdco.Based on the above, the DSM Boards unanimously (i) support the Transactions,(ii) recommend that the DSM Shareholders accept the Exchange Offer and tendertheir DSM Ordinary Shares in the Exchange Offer and (iii) recommend to the DSMShareholders to vote in favour of the Transaction Resolutions at the DSM EGM.Please refer to the Position Statement for further details. The PositionStatement can be found on http://www.creator-innovator.com .Recommendation by Firmenich's board of directors and Firmenich shareholderapprovalThe Board of Directors of Firmenich unanimously supports and recommends theTransactions. The Firmenich shareholders have approved the Transactions.Advice DSM Employee Representative BodiesThe DSM Employee Representative Bodies have been informed about theTransactions, including the Exchange Offer, and the recommendation of the DSMBoards. The central works council has given a positive advice.Irrevocable undertakings of DSMUnder the Business Combination Agreement, DSM has undertaken, amongst otherthings, to (i) procure that each member of the DSM Boards will (a) tender theDSM Ordinary Shares directly or indirectly held or subsequently acquired by suchmember under the Exchange Offer and (b) vote his or her DSM Ordinary Shares infavour of the Transaction Resolutions, and (ii) tender in the Exchange Offerduring the initial Acceptance Period such number of DSM Ordinary Shares held intreasury by it as is equal to the number of Net Dilutive Instruments.Furthermore, DSM has undertaken to cancel all DSM Ordinary Shares that DSM holdsafter completion of the tendering by DSM of the DSM Ordinary Shares held intreasury, effective upon the settlement of the DSM Ordinary Shares tendered inthe Exchange Offer during the initial Acceptance Period.The DSM Ordinary Shares that will be tendered by the members of the DSM Boardsand DSM constitute approximately one percent of the issued share capital of DSM.The members of the DSM Boards did not receive any information relevant for a DSMShareholder in connection with the Exchange Offer that is not included in theOffering Circular and will tender their DSM Ordinary Shares under the ExchangeOffer under the same terms and conditions as the other DSM Shareholders.Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of DSMDSM today issued the Position Statement and the Convocation Notice in relationto the DSM EGM on 23 January 2023. The DSM EGM will commence at 14.00 hours CET.DSM Shareholders may attend physically or virtually.In accordance with the provisions of Article 18, paragraph 1 of the Decree, theExchange Offer will be discussed and recommended to the DSM Shareholders foracceptance and the DSM Shareholders will be requested to vote in favour of theTransaction Resolutions at the DSM EGM.The Position Statement provides further information to the DSM Shareholders asrequired pursuant to Article 18, paragraph 2 of the Decree.The Position Statement and the DSM Convocation Notice (including the agenda forthe DSM EGM and explanatory notes thereto) are made available onhttp://www.creator-innovator.com as of today.AdvisorsJ.P. Morgan and Centerview are acting as financial advisors to DSM. GoldmanSachs International and BDT & Company Europe GmbH are acting as financialadvisors to Firmenich.ABN AMRO Bank N.V. is acting as Settlement Agent and Listing and Paying Agent.Allen & Overy LLP and WalderWyss Ltd. are acting as legal advisors to DSM.Stibbe N.V., Bär & Karrer Ltd., Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Oberson Abels SAare acting as legal advisors to Firmenich.The offerorsPursuant to Article 1:1 of the Wft, each of the Company, Firmenich and DSM willqualify as an offeror in respect of the Exchange Offer.The Exchange OfferThe Company is making a voluntary public exchange offer ( openbaar ruilbod ) tothe DSM Shareholders, to tender their DSM Ordinary Shares in exchange forDSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares for the Offer Consideration (1:1 exchange ratio)on the terms and subject to the conditions and restrictions set forth in section14 ( The Exchange Offer ) of the Offering Circular.The DSM Shareholders, subject to the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer,will have the ability to tender up to 100% of their DSM Ordinary Shares in theExchange Offer.The Exchange Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions asset out in section 14.13 ( The Transaction Conditions ) of the OfferingCircular, including an acceptance threshold of 95% of DSM's aggregate issued andoutstanding ordinary share capital, which will be adjusted to 80% of DSM'saggregate issued and outstanding ordinary share capital, if the TransactionResolutions have been adopted and are in full force and effect on the AcceptanceClosing Date.Corporate governance and dual headquarter structureAs of the Settlement Date, the Company will have a two-tier management structureconsisting of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee. The Board ofDirectors is the highest executive oversight body of the Company and has theultimate responsibility for all matters not expressly reserved to othercorporate bodies of the Company. The Board of Directors delegates the managementof the Company's business to the Executive Committee, led by the co-CEOs.As of the Settlement Date, the Board of Directors will be composed of ThomasLeysen, Patrick Firmenich, Erica Mann, Corien Wortmann-Kool, André Pometta,Antoine Firmenich, Richard Ridinger, Pradeep Pant, Frits van Paasschen, JohnRamsay and Carla Mahieu. It is expected that one additional board member will beappointed together with the other board members. Thomas Leysen will be thechairman and Patrick Firmenich will be the deputy chair.As of the Settlement Date, the Executive Committee will be composed of Dimitride Vreeze, Geraldine Matchett, Emmanuel Butstraen, Sarah Reisinger, IlariaResta, Patrick Niels, Philip Eykerman, Ivo Lansbergen, Jane Sinclair and MiekeVan de Capelle. Dimitri de Vreeze and Geraldine Matchett will be the co-CEOs.As soon as practicable after the Settlement Date, but by the ContributionCompletion, the Board of Directors is expected to have a compensation committee,a nomination committee, a finance, audit and risk committee and a governance andsustainability committee. As long as at least two Firmenich Nominated Directorsare on the Board of Directors, the Nomination Committee shall be chaired by aFirmenich Nominated Director and each standing board committee shall have one(but not more than one) Firmenich Nominated Director.In order to facilitate the integration of DSM's and Firmenich's businesses, DSMand Firmenich agreed to establish an integration committee as of theContribution Completion Date consisting of four members (two representatives ofeach of DSM and Firmenich (the Integration Committee )). The IntegrationCommittee will draw up an integration plan and submit it through the ExecutiveCommittee to the entire Board of Directors, monitor its implementation and doall things necessary to assist the integration of the two companies and tooptimise the benefits of the Merger for DSM-Firmenich, including identifying anddelivering cost savings, synergies and growth opportunities. The IntegrationCommittee shall discuss the status and progress of the implementation of theintegration plan and related topics on a regular basis. Shortly after signingthe Business Combination Agreement and in accordance with strict legalguidelines, an interim integration committee was established (called theintegration management office), led by Emmanuel Butstraen, to plan for andprepare the integration to ensure synergies are achieved post-closing.Effective as from the Contribution Completion Date, the Company will have a dualheadquarter structure, with a headquarter, statutory seat and exclusive taxresidence in Kaiseraugst, Switzerland, and a headquarter located in Heerlen, theNetherlands, and later Maastricht, the Netherlands.Acceptance PeriodThe Acceptance Period under the Exchange Offer begins at 09.00 hours CET onWednesday 23 November 2022, and expires at 17:40 hours CET on Tuesday 31 January2023 (the Initial Acceptance Closing Date ), unless extended in accordance withArticle 15 of the Decree. If all Transaction Conditions are satisfied or, if andto the extent permitted, waived, the Company will accept all DSM Ordinary Sharesthat have been validly tendered, or defectively tendered provided that suchdefect has been waived by the Company, and not previously validly withdrawn onthe terms of the Exchange Offer in accordance with the procedures set out in theOffering Circular (each a Tendered Share ).Any Tendered Share tendered on or prior to the Acceptance Closing Date may notbe withdrawn, subject to the withdrawal rights set forth in section 14.17 (Withdrawal rights ) of the Offering Circular.Extension of the Acceptance PeriodIf one or more of the Transaction Conditions is not satisfied by the InitialAcceptance Closing Date or, to the extent permitted, waived and each TransactionCondition is at such time capable of being satisfied, then, unless DSM andFirmenich jointly decide otherwise, the Company shall and DSM shall cause theCompany to, extend the Acceptance Period no less than two weeks and no more thanten weeks, calculated from the Initial Acceptance Closing Date.Any subsequent extension shall be subject to the receipt of an exemption grantedby the AFM under specific circumstances pursuant to Article 5:81, paragraph 3and Article 5:76, paragraph 2, sub a of the Wft.Acceptance by DSM ShareholdersAcceptance by DSM Shareholders through Admitted InstitutionsDSM Shareholders who hold their DSM Ordinary Shares through an institutionadmitted to Euronext Amsterdam and/or Euroclear Nederland ( aangesloteninstelling ) (an Admitted Institution ) are requested to make their acceptanceknown through their bank or stockbroker no later than the Closing Time. Thecustodian, bank or stockbroker may set an earlier deadline for communication bythe DSM Shareholders in order to permit the custodian, bank or stockbroker tocommunicate its acceptances to the Settlement Agent in a timely manner.Accordingly, the DSM Shareholders holding DSM Ordinary Shares through afinancial intermediary should comply with the dates communicated by suchfinancial intermediary, as such dates may differ from and be earlier than thedates and times noted in the Offering Circular.Admitted Institutions may tender DSM Ordinary Shares for acceptance only to theSettlement Agent and only in writing. The Admitted Institutions are requested totender the DSM Ordinary Shares via Euroclear Nederland (via Swift messageMT565). In submitting the acceptance, Admitted Institutions are required todeclare that (i) they have the Tendered Shares in their administration, (ii)each DSM Shareholder who accepts the Exchange Offer irrevocably represents andwarrants that (A) the Tendered Shares are being tendered in compliance with therestrictions set out in sections 14.35 ( Notice to DSM Shareholders in certainjurisdictions ) and 16 ( Restrictions ) of the Offering Circular and (B) it isnot the subject or target, directly or indirectly, of any economic or financialsanctions administered or enforced by any agency of the U.S. government, theEuropean Union, any member state thereof, or the United Nations, other thansolely by virtue of its inclusion in, or ownership by a person included in, theU.S. "Sectoral Sanctions Identifications (SSI) List" or Annex III, IV, V or VIof Council Regulation (EU) No. 833/2014 of 31 July 2014, as amended, and (iii)they undertake to effect the transfer ( levering ) of these Tendered Shares tothe Company prior to or ultimately on the Settlement Date, provided that theExchange Offer has been declared unconditional ( gestand wordt gedaan ).Acceptance by DSM Shareholders individually recorded in DSM's shareholders'registerDSM Shareholders individually recorded in DSM's shareholders' register wishingto accept the Exchange Offer in respect of such registered DSM Ordinary Sharesmust deliver a completed and signed acceptance form to the Settlement Agent, inaccordance with the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer, no later thanthe Closing Time. The acceptance forms are available upon request from theSettlement Agent. The acceptance form will also serve as a deed of transfer (akte van levering ) with respect to the DSM Ordinary Shares referenced therein.Acceptance by DSM Shareholders located in the United StatesDSM Shareholders located in the United States who hold their DSM Ordinary Sharesthrough a custodian, bank or stockbroker are requested to make their acceptanceknown through their bank or stockbroker as set out in section 16.1 ( UnitedStates of America ) of the Offering Circular.If a beneficiary to DSM Ordinary Shares located in the United States is unableto make the QIB Confirmations on behalf of itself or the person on whose behalfsuch DSM Ordinary Shares are held, any DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares allotted tosuch person will instead be transferred to a nominee, and such DSM-FirmenichOrdinary Shares will be sold on his, her or its behalf with the proceeds beingremitted to such person within five days of the Settlement Date, forDSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares allotted in exchange for DSM Ordinary Sharestendered during the Acceptance Period, or within five days of the Post-ClosingAcceptance Settlement Date, for DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares allotted inexchange for DSM Ordinary Shares tendered during any Post-Closing AcceptancePeriod.Declaring the Exchange Offer unconditionalThe obligation of the Company to declare the Exchange Offer unconditional (gestanddoening ) is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the TransactionConditions. The Transaction Conditions may be waived in accordance with theterms prescribed in the Offering Circular and to the extent permitted byapplicable law or by the Business Combination Agreement. If any TransactionCondition is waived, the Company will inform the DSM Shareholders as required byapplicable laws.No later than on the date on which the Company shall declare the Exchange Offerunconditional (the Unconditional Date ), the Company will determine whether theTransaction Conditions have been satisfied or waived by the Party entitled towaive such Transaction Conditions in accordance with the terms prescribed in theOffering Circular and to the extent permitted by applicable law. In addition,the Company will announce on the Unconditional Date whether (i) the ExchangeOffer is declared unconditional ( gestand wordt gedaan ), (ii) the AcceptancePeriod will be extended in accordance with Article 15 of the Decree or (iii) theExchange Offer is terminated as a result of the Transaction Conditions nothaving been satisfied or waived, all in accordance with Article 16 of theDecree.If the Company declares the Exchange Offer unconditional, it will state thetotal value, number and corresponding percentage of (i) the Tendered Shares and(ii) the aggregate of the Tendered Shares that are directly or indirectly heldby the Company. In the event that the Exchange Offer is not declaredunconditional, the Company will explain such decision.In the event that the Company declares the Exchange Offer unconditional, theCompany will accept all Tendered Shares and may announce a Post-ClosingAcceptance Period ( na-aanmeldingsperiode ) of no more than two weeks to enableDSM Shareholders who did not tender their DSM Ordinary Shares during theAcceptance Period to tender their DSM Ordinary Shares during the Post-ClosingAcceptance Period under the same terms and conditions as the Exchange Offer.Settlement of the Exchange OfferIn the event that the Company declares the Exchange Offer unconditional (gestanddoening ), the DSM Shareholders who have validly tendered (or defectivelytendered provided that such defect has been waived by the Company) and have notvalidly withdrawn and have transferred ( geleverd ) their DSM Ordinary Sharesfor acceptance pursuant to the Exchange Offer on or prior to the AcceptanceClosing Date will receive no later than on the second Business Day after theUnconditional Date the Offer Consideration in respect of each Tendered Share, asof which moment revocation ( herroeping ), dissolution ( ontbinding ) orannulment ( vernietiging ) of a DSM Shareholder's acceptance, tender or transfer( levering ) shall not be permitted. Settlement will only take place if theExchange Offer is declared unconditional ( gestand is gedaan ). The Companycannot guarantee that the DSM Shareholders will actually receive the OfferConsideration within this period from the Admitted Institution with whom theyhold their DSM Ordinary Shares.The Settlement of the Exchange Offer will be administered and effected by theCompany or by the Listing and Paying Agent and/or the Settlement Agent, onbehalf of the Company.The Admission of the DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares on Euronext Amsterdam willbecome effective on the Unconditional Date, which is currently expected to occuron 1 February 2023, subject to any extension of the Acceptance Period.The delivery of the DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares will take place through thebook-entry system of the Netherlands Central Institute for Giro SecuritiesTransactions ( Nederlands Centraal Instituut voor Giraal Effectenverkeer B.V. )trading as Euroclear Nederland ( Euroclear Nederland ), in case of eligible DSMShareholders that make valid elections to receive their DSM Ordinary Shares onEuronext Amsterdam in accordance with the terms and conditions of the ExchangeOffer (the Settlement Election ). Trading in DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Sharesbefore the Settlement Date will take place on an "as-if-and-when-issued" basis.The delivery of the DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares may not take place on theSettlement Date, or at all, if the Exchange Offer does not proceed. Any dealingsin DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares on Euronext Amsterdam prior to Settlement areat the sole risk of the parties concerned.The Company's obligation to deliver the DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares to the DSMShareholders that have validly provided their acceptances under the ExchangeOffer will be fully and finally discharged upon the Company issuing theDSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares to them on the Settlement Date.The DSM Shareholders that do not wish to participate in the Exchange Offer donot need to take any action in relation to the Exchange Offer and will continueto hold their existing DSM Ordinary Shares when the Exchange Offer isimplemented, with due consideration of the provisions of sections 14.19 (Statutory buy-out ) and 14.20 ( Post-Offer Merger and Liquidation ) of theOffering Circular.Post-Closing Acceptance PeriodIn the event that the Company declares the Exchange Offer unconditional (gestanddoening ), the Company may, in accordance with Article 17 of the Decree,within three Business Days after declaring the Exchange Offer unconditional,publicly announce a Post-Closing Acceptance Period ( na-aanmeldingsperiode ) ofno more than two weeks to enable DSM Shareholders who did not tender their DSMOrdinary Shares during the acceptance period to tender their DSM Ordinary Sharesduring the Post-Closing Acceptance Period under the same terms and subject tothe same restrictions as the Exchange Offer.Delisting and conversionAs soon as possible after completion of the Exchange Offer, the delisting of theDSM Ordinary Shares shall be procured and the DSM Preference Shares A will berepurchased and cancelled. After delisting of the DSM Ordinary Shares, DSM willbe converted from a Dutch public limited liability company ( naamlozevennootschap ) into a Dutch private limited liability company ( beslotenvennootschap met beperkte aansprakelijkheid ).Acquisition of 100%The Company and DSM see merits and benefits in the Company acquiring 100% of theDSM Ordinary Shares (and indirectly DSM's assets and operations) by means of (i)a statutory buy-out procedure in accordance with Article 2:359c of the DutchCivil Code ( DCC ) or a buy-out procedure in accordance with Article 2:92a ofthe DCC (the Buy-Out ), or (ii) the implementation of a customary pre-wiredback-end structure (the Post-Offer Merger and Liquidation ).The Buy-OutIf the Company and its group companies within the meaning of the DCC hold in theaggregate at least 95% of DSM's aggregate issued and outstanding DSM OrdinaryShares (calculated in accordance with the DCC) following Settlement, the Companyshall, and DSM shall cause the Company to, commence the Buy-Out. Any remainingDSM Shareholders other than the Company will receive a cash consideration as aresult of the Buy-Out.The Post-Offer Merger and LiquidationIf after the settlement of the Tendered Shares tendered during the Post-ClosingAcceptance Period, the Company holds less than 95% but at least 80% of DSM'saggregate issued and outstanding ordinary share capital, DSM may be notified bythe Company or Firmenich to implement the Post-Offer Merger and Liquidation, inwhich case DSM shall implement a legal triangular merger with and into DSM Sub(as acquiring company), with DSM Holdco allotting shares to the Company and theDSM Shareholders on a share for share basis in accordance with Articles 2:309 etseq. and 2:333a of the DCC (the Triangular Merger ). The Triangular Merger issubject to DSM's shareholders' approval at the DSM EGM. Once the TriangularMerger is implemented, the listing of DSM will terminate.Prior to the Triangular Merger becoming effective, the Company shall and DSMshall procure that DSM Holdco shall enter into a share purchase agreementbetween the Company and DSM Holdco (the Post-Offer Share Purchase Agreement )pursuant to which, amongst other things, DSM Holdco will sell and the Companywill purchase all issued and outstanding shares in the capital of DSM Sub (theShare Sale ) and the Company will assume all liabilities of DSM Holdco. Theconsideration payable by the Company to DSM Holdco under the Post-Offer SharePurchase Agreement for the Share Sale shall be the issuance of a right thatentitles the holder thereof to require the Company to deliver to it, on firstdemand, such number of DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares that is equal to the numberof DSM Ordinary Shares held by the Company plus the DSM Ordinary Shares held bythe non-tendering DSM Shareholders, or the cash equivalent thereof, calculatedby applying a value fairly representing the prevailing value of a DSM-FirmenichOrdinary Share (the Share Sale Consideration ).The Post-Offer Merger and Liquidation is described in further detail in section14.20 ( Post-Offer Merger and Liquidation ) of the Offering Circular.AnnouncementsAnnouncements in relation to the Exchange offer will be issued by means of apress release. Any joint press release issued by the Company, DSM and Firmenichwill be made available on the website of the Company (http://www.creator-innovator.com ).Subject to any applicable requirements of the applicable laws and withoutlimiting the manner in which the Company, DSM and Firmenich may choose to makeany public announcement, the Company, DSM and Firmenich will have no obligationto communicate any public announcement other than as described in the OfferingCircular.Offering Circular, Position Statement and further informationThe Company is making the Exchange Offer on the terms and subject to theconditions and restrictions contained in the Offering Circular, dated 22November 2022. In addition, DSM published the Position Statement, containing theinformation required by Article 18, paragraph 2, and Annex G of the Decree inconnection with the Exchange Offer.This press release contains selected, condensed information regarding theExchange Offer and this press release does not replace the Offering Circular.The information in this announcement is not complete and additional informationis included in the Offering Circular and the Position Statement.DSM Shareholders are advised to review the Offering Circular and the PositionStatement in detail and to seek independent advice where appropriate in order toreach a reasoned judgement in respect of the Exchange Offer and the content ofthe Offering Circular and the Position Statement. In addition, DSM Shareholdersmay wish to consult their tax advisors regarding the tax consequences oftendering their DSM Ordinary Shares under the Exchange Offer.A copy of the Offering Circular can be obtained through the website of theCompany ( http://www.creator-innovator.com/ ). Copies of the Offering Circularare on request also available free of charge at the offices of DSM and Firmenichand can be obtained by contacting DSM and Firmenich through the investorrelations departments included towards the end of this press release.Indicative timetableEvent(i) DateAnnouncement of p ublication of the Offering Circular 22........................................................ November2022Publication of the Offering Circular ......... 22November2022Start Acceptance Period ............................ 23November2022 at09:00 CETDSM EGM .................................................... 23JanuaryEGM, at which meeting the DSM Shareholders will be requested to vote 2023 atin favour of the Transaction Resolutions 14.00 CETAcceptance Closing Date ........................... 31JanuaryThe last day of the Acceptance Period 2023 at17:40 CETUnconditional Date and First Trading Date 1FebruaryThe date on which the Company shall declare the Exchange Offer 2023unconditional ( gestand doen ). Also the first trading date for theDSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares on an as-if-and-when delivered basis.Start Post-Closing Acceptance Period .... 2FebruaryIf the Exchange Offer is declared unconditional ( gestand wordt 2023gedaan ), the Company may announce a Post-Closing Acceptance Periodof no more than two weeksSettlement Date ........................................... 3FebruaryThe date on which the delivery of the DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares 2023in the systems of Euronext Amsterdam will take placeEnd of the Post-Closing Acceptance Period 15February2023Post-Closing Acceptance Settlement Date 17FebruaryThe date on which the DSM Shareholders who have validly tendered 2023their DSM Ordinary Shares will receive the Offer ConsiderationFirmenich Contribution Date ..................... 23FebruaryThe date on which the shares in the capital of Firmenich will be 2023contributed to the Company.(i) These dates and times are subject to change and references to time are toCET. Any material changes will be announced in a press release published andplaced on DSM-Firmenich's website ( http://www.creator-innovator.com/ ).Risk factorsThe following is a summary of the key risks that, alone or in combination withother events or circumstances, could have a material adverse effect onDSM-Firmenich's business, financial condition, results of operations orprospects, the Offering or the DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares (not in order ofmateriality):- DSM and Firmenich have incurred, and DSM-Firmenich will incur, significanttransaction costs in connection with the Transactions and, as from completionof the Transactions, DSM-Firmenich will incur significant integration costs,which may be significantly higher than currently estimated;- DSM-Firmenich may fail to successfully integrate the businesses of DSM andFirmenich and therefore may fail to realise some or all of the anticipatedcost savings, synergies, growth opportunities and other benefits;- Risks associated with the Merger may cause a loss of management personnel orother key employees due to uncertainties associated with the integrationfollowing the consummation of the Merger;- DSM-Firmenich will be exposed to the geopolitical and economic conditions ofthe countries and regions in which it will operate;- DSM-Firmenich will be dependent on raw materials and energy, which are subjectto shortages, supply chain disruptions and price volatility;- DSM-Firmenich will be dependent on a limited number of suppliers and tollmanufacturers for some of its raw materials;- DSM-Firmenich will operate in highly competitive market environments that arecontinuously and rapidly evolving and its failure to innovate or adequatelyrespond to market trends could limit DSM-Firmenich's potential for profit andgrowth;- DSM-Firmenich may be unable to adequately respond to rapidly changing customerand consumer preferences;- DSM-Firmenich will make significant investments in research and development,which may not necessarily lead to profitable results;- DSM-Firmenich will be subject to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates;- DSM-Firmenich will be exposed to credit risks;- DSM-Firmenich will be exposed to the risk that new tax and social securitylaws, treaties, regulations or practices are introduced and that existing taxand social security laws, treaties, regulations or practices or in theinterpretation and enforcement thereof are changed;- The market price of the DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares will fluctuate and maydecline;- The Company cannot assure investors that an active trading market will developfor the DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares and, if a market does develop, themarket price of the DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares may be subject to greatervolatility than the market price of DSM Ordinary Shares; and- Subject to certain exceptions, DSM Shareholders and other prospectiveinvestors in certain jurisdictions may not be able to participate in theExchange Offer or, after consummation of the Merger, elect to receive sharedividends, if any.General restrictionsThe Exchange Offer is being made in and from the Netherlands with due observanceof such statements, conditions and restrictions as are included in the OfferingCircular. The Company reserves the right to accept any tender under the ExchangeOffer, which is made by or on behalf of a DSM Shareholder, even if it has notbeen made in the manner set out in the Offering Circular.The distribution of the Offering Circular and/or the making of the ExchangeOffer in jurisdictions other than the Netherlands may be restricted and/orprohibited by law. In particular, subject to certain exceptions, the OfferingCircular is not for general circulation in the United States. The Exchange Offeris not being made, and the DSM Ordinary Shares will not be accepted for purchasefrom or on behalf of any DSM Shareholder, in any jurisdiction in which themaking of the Exchange Offer or acceptance thereof would not be in compliancewith the securities or other laws or regulations of such jurisdiction or wouldrequire any registration, approval or filing with any regulatory authority notexpressly contemplated by the terms of the Offering Circular. Persons obtainingthe Offering Circular are required to take due note and observe all suchrestrictions and obtain any necessary authorisations, approvals or consents (tothe extent applicable). Outside of the Netherlands, no actions have been taken(nor will actions be taken) to make the Exchange Offer possible in anyjurisdiction where such actions would be required. In addition, the OfferingCircular has not been filed with nor recognised by the authorities of anyjurisdiction other than the Netherlands. Neither the Company, nor DSM, norFirmenich, nor any of their advisers accept any liability for any violation byany person of any such restriction. Any person (including, without limitation,custodians, nominees and trustees) who forwards or intends to forward theOffering Circular or any related document to any jurisdiction outside theNetherlands should carefully read section 16 ( Restrictions ) and section 17 (Important Information ) of the Offering Circular before taking any action. Therelease, publication or distribution of the Offering Circular and anydocumentation regarding the Exchange Offer, the making of the Exchange Offer orthe issuance and offering of the DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares in jurisdictionsother than the Netherlands may be restricted by law and therefore persons intowhose possession the Offering Circular comes should inform themselves about andobserve such restrictions. Any failure to comply with any such restrictions mayconstitute a violation of the law of any such jurisdiction.United States of AmericaUnless otherwise determined by the Company, the Exchange Offer is not being, andwill not be, made, directly or indirectly, in or into, or by the use of themails of, or by any means or instrumentality (including, without limitation,telephonically or electronically) of, interstate or foreign commerce of, or ofany facilities of a national securities exchange of, the United States except toDSM Shareholders who (i) are "qualified institutional buyers" as such term isdefined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the U.S.Securities Act , and each such person, a QIB ) and (ii), to the Company'ssatisfaction (in its sole discretion), have duly completed and returned to theCompany a letter confirming that it is a QIB and agreeing to certain transferrestrictions applicable to the DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares (a U.S. InvestorLetter ) available from the Company (each an Eligible U.S. Holder ).Accordingly, to be eligible to receive DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares under theExchange Offer, each DSM Shareholder that is a U.S. Person and that is a QIBmust make their acceptance known through their custodian, bank or stockbroker byexecuting and delivering a U.S. Investor letter to such custodian orintermediary no later than 17:40 hours CET on the Acceptance Closing Date. Thecustodian, bank or stockbroker may set an earlier deadline for communication byDSM Shareholders in order to permit the custodian, bank or stockbroker tocommunicate its acceptances to the Settlement Agent (ABN AMRO) in a timelymanner. Accordingly, Eligible U.S. Holders holding DSM Ordinary Shares through afinancial intermediary should comply with the dates communicated by suchfinancial intermediary, as such dates may differ from the dates and times notedin the Offering Circular.The form of a U.S. Investor Letter will be distributed to custodians, nomineesand other financial intermediaries to distribute to those they hold for in duecourse and is also available to QIBs from the Company. Any U.S. Person who isnot a QIB, or in respect of whom no U.S. Investor Letter is received before17:40 hours CET on the Acceptance Closing Date, will be a Restricted Shareholderand will be treated as set out under section 14.35 ( Notice to DSM Shareholdersin certain jurisdictions ) of the Offering Circular.The DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares have not been and will not be registered underthe U.S. Securities Act or any other applicable law of the United States andaccordingly, the DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares may not be reoffered, resold ortransferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States exceptpursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, theregistration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.Any DSM Shareholder located in the United States at the time of the Transactionswill be required to make certain representations, warranties and undertakings inrespect of their status as QIB (the QIB Confirmations ), in order to receive theDSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares on the Post-Closing Acceptance Settlement Date.If a beneficiary to DSM Ordinary Shares located in the United States is unableto make the QIB Confirmations on behalf of itself or the person on whose behalfsuch DSM Ordinary Shares are held, any DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares allotted tosuch person will instead be transferred to a nominee, and such DSM-FirmenichOrdinary Shares will be sold on his, her or its behalf with the proceeds beingremitted to such person within five days of the Settlement Date, forDSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares allotted in exchange for DSM Ordinary Sharestendered during the Acceptance Period, or within five days of the Post-ClosingAcceptance Settlement Date, for DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares allotted inexchange for DSM Ordinary Shares tendered during any Post-Closing AcceptancePeriod.Additional information is included in section 16.1 ( United States of America )and 14.9 ( Procedures for acceptances and action required by DSM Shareholders -Acceptance by DSM Shareholders located in the United States ) of the OfferingCircular.Forward-looking statementsCertain statements in this press release other than statements of historicalfacts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are basedon the Company's current beliefs and projections and on information currentlyavailable to the Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to anumber of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company'scontrol and all of which are based on its current beliefs and expectations aboutfuture events. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use offorward-looking terminology such as "believe", "expect", "may", "will", "seek","would", "could", "should", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "assume", "predict","anticipate", "annualised", "goal", "target", "potential", "continue", "hope","objective", "position", "project", "risk" or "aim" or the highlights ornegatives thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology, or bydiscussions of DSM-Firmenich's strategy, short-term and mid-term objectives andfuture plans that involve risks and uncertainties.Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and speakonly as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, theCompany does not undertake and it expressly disclaims any duty to update orrevise publicly any forward-looking statement in this press release, whether asa result of new information, future events or otherwise. Such forward-lookingstatements are based on current beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimatesand projections of the Directors in office at the time of this press release andthe Company's management, public statements made by it, present and futurebusiness strategies and the environment in which DSM-Firmenich will operate inthe future. By their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks anduncertainties, which could cause DSM-Firmenich's actual results and futureevents to differ materially from those implied or expressed by forward-lookingstatements. The DSM Shareholders and other prospective investors are advised toread section 2 ( Risk Factors ) of the Offering Circular for a more completediscussion of the factors that could affect the DSM-Firmenich's futureperformance and the industry in which DSM-Firmenich operates. Should one or moreof these risks or uncertainties materialise, or should any of the assumptionsunderlying the above or other factors prove to be incorrect, DSM-Firmenich'sactual results of operations or future financial condition could differmaterially from those described herein as currently anticipated, believed,estimated or expected. In light of the risks, uncertainties and assumptionsunderlying the above factors, the forward-looking events described in theOffering Circular may not occur or be realised. Additional risks not known tothe Company or that the Company does not currently consider material could alsocause the forward-looking events discussed in the Offering Circular not tooccur.About FirmenichFirmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, wasfounded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895, and has been family-owned for 127years. Firmenich is a business-to-business company specialized in the research,creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors, and ingredients. Renownedfor its excellent research, as well as its leadership in sustainability,Firmenich offers its customers innovation in formulation, a broad palette ofingredients, and proprietary technologies such as biotechnology. Firmenichdelivered CHF 4.7bn of sales in the financial year ended 30 June 2022.About DSMDSM has transformed during its 150+ year history into today's health, nutrition& bioscience global leader. The Dutch-Swiss company specializes in nutritionalingredients for food and feed with proven world-leading bioscience capabilitiesand an international network of high-quality manufacturing sites that underpin abusiness model of global products, local solutions and personalization andprecision. For Health, Nutrition & Bioscience (excluding Materials), DSMdelivered EUR7.3bn of sales in the calendar year 2021, with adjusted EBITDA ofEUR1.4bn and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19%.Transaction websitePlease visit http://www.creator-innovator.com for additional material on theMerger.DSM refers to Koninklijke DSM N.V. and the DSM Group refers to DSM and itssubsidiaries. Firmenich refers to Firmenich International SA and Firmenich Grouprefers to Firmenich and its subsidiaries. DSM-Firmenich or the Company refers toDanube AG , which upon completion of the proposed combination will be renamedDSM-Firmenich AG, and its subsidiaries following completion of the Merger(including the DSM Group and the Firmenich Group).Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1828928/Logo_Combined_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/publication-of-the-offering-circular-in-relation-to-the-merger-between-dsm-and-firmenich-and-the-listing-of-dsm-firmenich-on-euronext-amsterdam-301684756.htmlContact:DSM investor relations enquiries: Dave Huizing,Email: investor.relations@dsm.com,Telephone: +31 45 578 2864 / DSM media enquiries: FTI Consulting LLP,Edward Bridges / Alex Le May,Email: scdsm@fticonsulting.com,Telephone: +44 20 3727 1017 / Firmenich investor relations enquiries: Ingvildvan Lysebetten,Email: investor_relations@firmenich.com,Telephone: +41 79 833 7252 / Firmenich media enquiries: Brunswick Group,Joseph Chi Lo / Edward Brown,Email: firmenich@brunswickgroup.com,Telephone: +44 20 7404 5959 / Settlement Agent and Listing and Paying Agent:ABN AMRO Bank N.V.,Corporate Broking Issuer Services,Email: as.exchange.agency@nl.abnamro.com,Telephone: +31 20 628 6070Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133181/5376096OTS: Firmenich