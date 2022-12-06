checkAd

REVEAL GENOMICS PRESENTS THE LATEST HER2DX® DATA IN HER2+ BREAST CANCER AT SABCS 2022

San Antonio (ots/PRNewswire) -

- The HER2DX® risk score predicted long-term survival outcomes in clinically
low-risk patients in APT and ATEMPT clinical trials.
- The HER2DX® pCR score predicted response to chemotherapy in combination with
trastuzumab and pertuzumab in DAPHNe and GOM clinical trials.
- HER2DX®? is the first genomic test in the world specialized in HER2+ breast
cancer and has been marketed by REVEAL GENOMICS® since January 2022.

REVEAL GENOMICS, S.L., a Barcelona-based biotechnology start-up seeking to
revolutionize precision oncology through biomarker innovation, today announced
positive results for HER2X® in a range of clinical scenarios, demonstrating the
test's reliability. This new validation data confirms its suitability for
general use in clinical practice.

The results of 4 studies (APT, ATEMPT, DAPHNe and GOM) have been made public
during the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), held from December 6 to
10 in San Antonio, Texas (USA).

" We are delighted to share important new results for HER2DX® during SABCS,
which confirm the robust ability of the test to predict long-term survival and
response to anti-HER2 therapy . The HER2DX® risk score and pCR score have now
been validated across more than 1800 and 800 patients, respectively, " says Dr.
Aleix Prat, Co-founder and CSO of REVEAL GENOMICS®.

"These extraordinary results will undoubtedly be key to achieving our goal of
making HER2DX® available globally and reaching all patients with HER2+ breast
cancer. We are very excited about what the future holds for us as a company,"
adds Dr. Patricia Villagrasa-Gonzalez, Co-founder and CEO of REVEAL GENOMICS®.

APT and ATEMPT studies: confirming the HER2DX®? risk score

The analysis of the HER2DX® in the APT and ATEMPT studies is the result of the
agreement between REVEAL GENOMICS® and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (US),
consisting of using the test to analyze tumor samples from 471 patients with
early-stage HER2+ breast cancer from both Phase II trials.

The APT clinical trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine in
2015, demonstrated that a de-escalation treatment strategy based on weekly
paclitaxel during three months and one year of trastuzumab is highly efficacious
for a large proportion of stage 1 patients.

The ATEMPT clinical trial, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology in
2021, demonstrated that 17 cycles of the anti-HER2 antibody drug-conjugate
trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1, Kadcyla, Roche) is highly useful for a large
proportion of stage 1 patients, and can help them avoid alopecia when compared
