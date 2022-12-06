REVEAL GENOMICS PRESENTS THE LATEST HER2DX® DATA IN HER2+ BREAST CANCER AT SABCS 2022

San Antonio (ots/PRNewswire) -



- The HER2DX® risk score predicted long-term survival outcomes in clinically

low-risk patients in APT and ATEMPT clinical trials.

- The HER2DX® pCR score predicted response to chemotherapy in combination with

trastuzumab and pertuzumab in DAPHNe and GOM clinical trials.

- HER2DX®? is the first genomic test in the world specialized in HER2+ breast

cancer and has been marketed by REVEAL GENOMICS® since January 2022.



REVEAL GENOMICS, S.L., a Barcelona-based biotechnology start-up seeking to

revolutionize precision oncology through biomarker innovation, today announced

positive results for HER2X® in a range of clinical scenarios, demonstrating the

test's reliability. This new validation data confirms its suitability for

general use in clinical practice.





The results of 4 studies (APT, ATEMPT, DAPHNe and GOM) have been made publicduring the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), held from December 6 to10 in San Antonio, Texas (USA)." We are delighted to share important new results for HER2DX® during SABCS,which confirm the robust ability of the test to predict long-term survival andresponse to anti-HER2 therapy . The HER2DX® risk score and pCR score have nowbeen validated across more than 1800 and 800 patients, respectively, " says Dr.Aleix Prat, Co-founder and CSO of REVEAL GENOMICS®."These extraordinary results will undoubtedly be key to achieving our goal ofmaking HER2DX® available globally and reaching all patients with HER2+ breastcancer. We are very excited about what the future holds for us as a company,"adds Dr. Patricia Villagrasa-Gonzalez, Co-founder and CEO of REVEAL GENOMICS®.APT and ATEMPT studies: confirming the HER2DX®? risk scoreThe analysis of the HER2DX® in the APT and ATEMPT studies is the result of theagreement between REVEAL GENOMICS® and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (US),consisting of using the test to analyze tumor samples from 471 patients withearly-stage HER2+ breast cancer from both Phase II trials.The APT clinical trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine in2015, demonstrated that a de-escalation treatment strategy based on weeklypaclitaxel during three months and one year of trastuzumab is highly efficaciousfor a large proportion of stage 1 patients.The ATEMPT clinical trial, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology in2021, demonstrated that 17 cycles of the anti-HER2 antibody drug-conjugatetrastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1, Kadcyla, Roche) is highly useful for a largeproportion of stage 1 patients, and can help them avoid alopecia when compared