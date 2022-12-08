Few German businesses recruiting staff abroad, despite skills shortage

Gütersloh (ots) - Staff bottlenecks in the German economy are on the increase.

Staff with vocational training in particular are desperately being sought.

Nevertheless, fewer than 20 per cent of companies are employing skilled

personnel from abroad. The obstacles to immigration from non-EU countries are

still too high.



The German economy's skills shortage is growing by the day. At 73 per cent,

almost three quarters of company decision-takers report skills bottlenecks in

their companies. This was the outcome of a representative Civey survey for the

Bertelsmann Stiftung's new Skills Migration Monitor. Demand for staff with

vocational training in particular is continuing to rise, with 58 per cent of the

companies surveyed reporting a need, while by contrast only 30 per cent are

looking for graduate staff. The skills lack is evident especially in the sectors

health and elderly care, construction and craft, and industry and logistics, as

well as in tourism. Moreover, larger companies are more frequently affected by

bottlenecks than small businesses. "Low birth rates in the past are now catching

up with us. Germany cannot maintain its prosperity without immigration," says

Susanne Schultz, migration policy expert at Bertelsmann Stiftung.



