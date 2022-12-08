checkAd

Few German businesses recruiting staff abroad, despite skills shortage

Gütersloh (ots) - Staff bottlenecks in the German economy are on the increase.
Staff with vocational training in particular are desperately being sought.
Nevertheless, fewer than 20 per cent of companies are employing skilled
personnel from abroad. The obstacles to immigration from non-EU countries are
still too high.

The German economy's skills shortage is growing by the day. At 73 per cent,
almost three quarters of company decision-takers report skills bottlenecks in
their companies. This was the outcome of a representative Civey survey for the
Bertelsmann Stiftung's new Skills Migration Monitor. Demand for staff with
vocational training in particular is continuing to rise, with 58 per cent of the
companies surveyed reporting a need, while by contrast only 30 per cent are
looking for graduate staff. The skills lack is evident especially in the sectors
health and elderly care, construction and craft, and industry and logistics, as
well as in tourism. Moreover, larger companies are more frequently affected by
bottlenecks than small businesses. "Low birth rates in the past are now catching
up with us. Germany cannot maintain its prosperity without immigration," says
Susanne Schultz, migration policy expert at Bertelsmann Stiftung.

Despite the gaping staff shortage, just 17 per cent, or not even a fifth, of
businesses report seeking new staff abroad. Even though at the same time, fewer
than a fifth of them believe that sufficient staff are available in Germany. The
obstacles to recruiting skilled staff abroad are evidently too high, as in the
past. Companies point in particular to language barriers, legal obstacles and
bureaucratic hurdles, as well as difficulties in assessing foreign
qualifications as the main problems.

Reluctance on the part of business is reflected in the immigration figures.
While more skilled people entered Germany from non-EU countries in 2021 than
immediately after the start of the pandemic, at almost 25,000 their number
nevertheless remained well below the pre-Covid level of 40,000. Immigration from
other EU countries simultaneously declined in 2021. This means that countries
outside Europe are even more significant for the German labour market. The fact
that the demand for skilled personnel is continuing to rise without interruption
- despite economic stresses caused by the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis and
inflation - can be attributed primarily to demographic change.

The Bertelsmann Stiftung is recommending further changes to the Skilled
Immigration Act. "The German government's current proposals on considering
professional experience as a criterion, on introducing an 'Opportunity Card' and
on digitising visa procedures are steps in the right direction," Susanne Schultz
says. Germany must in addition become more attractive as a country of
immigration. A welcoming attitude, measures to counter discrimination and
improved long-term prospects would contribute to this. The potential from
skilled female personnel from abroad in particular has scarcely been tapped.

About the Bertelsmann Stiftung: Moving people. Shaping the future.

The Bertelsmann Stiftung is committed to ensuring that everyone can participate
in society - whether politically, economically or culturally. Our main themes:
education, democracy, Europe, health, values and the economy. In this, we place
people at the focus, as it is people who are able to move, change and improve
the world. To this end, we make use of knowledge, train competencies and devise
solutions. The Bertelsmann Stiftung was set up by Reinhard Mohn as a non-profit
organization in 1977.

For further information: http://www.bertelsmann-stiftung.de

Contact:

Susanne Schultz
Phone: +49 52 41 / 81 81 209
Email: mailto:susanne.schultz@bertelsmann-stiftung.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/7977/5389382
OTS: Bertelsmann Stiftung



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  88   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Few German businesses recruiting staff abroad, despite skills shortage Staff bottlenecks in the German economy are on the increase. Staff with vocational training in particular are desperately being sought. Nevertheless, fewer than 20 per cent of companies are employing skilled personnel from abroad. The obstacles to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Chinesische Elemente glänzen in Saudi-Arabien, und der Boulevard "World ...
128 Leser
Förderunternehmen wollen mehr Gas und Öl in Deutschland fördern
115 Leser
Shanghai Futures Exchange und Shanghai International Energy Exchange geben Handelsvolumenstatistik ...
100 Leser
Schutz vor Inflation / Darum gewinnen die Sachwerte auf Dauer immer
2245 Leser
Invent Analytics nimmt 7,5 Millionen Dollar ein, um das Wachstum seiner KI-gesteuerten ...
795 Leser
CAMELOT erhält Best of Consulting Award für organisatorisches Transformationsprojekt bei ...
751 Leser
Zinsen für Tages- und Festgeld weiter auf Rekordjagd (FOTO)
723 Leser
Employer Branding neu gedacht - 5 Benefits, über die sich Handwerksmitarbeiter zum neuen Jahr ...
692 Leser
Zu mehr Fachkräften im neuen Jahr - Experte nennt 5 Tipps, wie Handwerksbetriebe den ...
658 Leser
Zahl der Verkehrstoten steigt im Jahr 2022 voraussichtlich deutlich auf rund 2 790
601 Leser
Schon vor der Mehrwegpflicht ab 1. Januar 2023 / Mehrweg-Pionieer Vytal spart 5 Millionen ...
598 Leser
WAZ: IG Metall warnt vor Aus für Stahlhersteller HKM
597 Leser
Unnütze Traditionen lähmen im Recruiting - drei von vier Firmen setzen auf Flyer, ...
582 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
7109 Leser
Schutz vor Inflation / Darum gewinnen die Sachwerte auf Dauer immer
2245 Leser
Durch Investitionen die Welt verändern: Wie ein europäisches Investmentunternehmen Startup-Gründer der Zukunft unterstützt
1685 Leser
Casio bringt G-SHOCK mit abnehmbarer Lünette in einzigartigen, verspielten Designs auf den ...
1245 Leser
CCTV+: China-Afrika-Medienkooperation unter dem Konzept "Aufrichtigkeit, echte Ergebnisse, ...
1104 Leser
FIFA+ und Hisense werden Fans während der gesamten FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft Katar ...
1052 Leser
CETA nach zu langem Zögern beschlossen
1038 Leser
Proposed new packaging rules acknowledge environmental and climate benefits of compostable plastic ...
1010 Leser
KVB Finanz informiert: So funktioniert eine Finanzierung mit den Experten der KVB
971 Leser
Der Geschmack Chinas: die chinesische Spirituosenmarke Guoyuan auf der CIIE
939 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
7109 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
3987 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
3889 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
3285 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3128 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
3048 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2966 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
2702 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2622 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2523 Leser