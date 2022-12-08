Few German businesses recruiting staff abroad, despite skills shortage
Gütersloh (ots) - Staff bottlenecks in the German economy are on the increase.
Staff with vocational training in particular are desperately being sought.
Nevertheless, fewer than 20 per cent of companies are employing skilled
personnel from abroad. The obstacles to immigration from non-EU countries are
still too high.
The German economy's skills shortage is growing by the day. At 73 per cent,
almost three quarters of company decision-takers report skills bottlenecks in
their companies. This was the outcome of a representative Civey survey for the
Bertelsmann Stiftung's new Skills Migration Monitor. Demand for staff with
vocational training in particular is continuing to rise, with 58 per cent of the
companies surveyed reporting a need, while by contrast only 30 per cent are
looking for graduate staff. The skills lack is evident especially in the sectors
health and elderly care, construction and craft, and industry and logistics, as
well as in tourism. Moreover, larger companies are more frequently affected by
bottlenecks than small businesses. "Low birth rates in the past are now catching
up with us. Germany cannot maintain its prosperity without immigration," says
Susanne Schultz, migration policy expert at Bertelsmann Stiftung.
Despite the gaping staff shortage, just 17 per cent, or not even a fifth, of
businesses report seeking new staff abroad. Even though at the same time, fewer
than a fifth of them believe that sufficient staff are available in Germany. The
obstacles to recruiting skilled staff abroad are evidently too high, as in the
past. Companies point in particular to language barriers, legal obstacles and
bureaucratic hurdles, as well as difficulties in assessing foreign
qualifications as the main problems.
Reluctance on the part of business is reflected in the immigration figures.
While more skilled people entered Germany from non-EU countries in 2021 than
immediately after the start of the pandemic, at almost 25,000 their number
nevertheless remained well below the pre-Covid level of 40,000. Immigration from
other EU countries simultaneously declined in 2021. This means that countries
outside Europe are even more significant for the German labour market. The fact
that the demand for skilled personnel is continuing to rise without interruption
- despite economic stresses caused by the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis and
inflation - can be attributed primarily to demographic change.
The Bertelsmann Stiftung is recommending further changes to the Skilled
Immigration Act. "The German government's current proposals on considering
professional experience as a criterion, on introducing an 'Opportunity Card' and
on digitising visa procedures are steps in the right direction," Susanne Schultz
says. Germany must in addition become more attractive as a country of
immigration. A welcoming attitude, measures to counter discrimination and
improved long-term prospects would contribute to this. The potential from
skilled female personnel from abroad in particular has scarcely been tapped.
