checkAd

MPC Container Ships and INERATEC sign offtake agreement for sustainable marine diesel / E-fuel delivery for the shipping sector

Karlsruhe, Germany (ots) - MPC Container Ships (OSE: MPCC) and INERATEC have
signed an agreement for the supply of synthetic Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) made
from biogenic CO2 and renewable hydrogen, with delivery set to start in 2024.

The shipping industry is undertaking great efforts to decarbonize and, due to
its drop-in compatibility, synthetic MDO can directly replace conventional
fossil fuels used today by existing vessels. Early collaboration between e-fuel
providers and offtakers across industries is an important factor for scaling up
production volumes and driving decarbonization. With this agreement, MPC
Container Ships kickstarts the transition towards carbon neutral, synthetic
diesel in the shipping sector.

"While there will be a variety of different fuels in the future, the synthetic
MDO produced by INERATEC is of particular relevance as it can be used both in
conventional combustion engines on our existing vessels and as pilot fuel for
our methanol powered newbuildings," said Constantin Baack, CEO of MPC Container
Ships.

"As a key building block of the decarbonization of our industry, we expect that
green fuels may come to be included as part of vessel hire, in which case it
will be vital for MPCC to have a strong relationship with fuel providers," Baack
continued.

"In order to make a sustainable future with e-fuels possible, INERATEC is
acquiring partners all around the world. Following projects that target the
production of SAF, car fuel and sustainable chemicals we are really happy to
partner with MPCC to bring a sustainable product into the shipping industry,"
adds Philipp Engelkamp , CCO of INERATEC.

INERATEC has already started the manufacturing phase for its pioneer plant in
Frankfurt, where the majority of the sustainable fuel will be produced. After
the commissioning phase it will deliver up to 3.5 million liters of SAF
(sustainable aviation fuel), marine Diesel and synthetic chemicals to transform
industries. From there, the German clean tech company will lead the ramp-up of
e-fuel production at additional sites world-wide, reducing megatons of CO2
emissions and thus fueling the climate-friendly future.

About INERATEC

INERATEC is a pioneer in the field of Power-to-Liquid applications. The company
supplies sustainable fuels as well as chemical products. Modular chemical plants
for power-to-X and gas-to-liquid applications use hydrogen from renewable
electricity and greenhouse gases such as CO2 to produce e-kerosene, CO2-neutral
gasoline, clean diesel or synthetic waxes, methanol or SNG. Founded in 2016,
INERATEC has already implemented industrial-scale power-to-liquid plants at
German sites to boost the availability of sustainable fuels and chemicals in
various transport sectors such as aviation. Further information can be found via
http://www.ineratec.com

About MPC Container Ships

MPC Container Ships ASA (ticker "MPCC") is a leading container tonnage provider
focusing on small to mid-size container ships. Its main activity is to own and
operate a portfolio of container ships serving intra-regional trade lanes on
fixed-rate charters. The Company is registered and has its business office in
Oslo, Norway. For more information, please visit http://www.mpc-container.com
(https://www.mpc-container.com/) .

Contact:

INERATEC GmbH
Isabel Fisch
+ 49 721 86484460
mailto:isabel.fisch@ineratec.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161134/5425752
OTS: INERATEC GmbH



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  89   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

MPC Container Ships and INERATEC sign offtake agreement for sustainable marine diesel / E-fuel delivery for the shipping sector MPC Container Ships (OSE: MPCC) and INERATEC have signed an agreement for the supply of synthetic Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) made from biogenic CO2 and renewable hydrogen, with delivery set to start in 2024. The shipping industry is undertaking great …

Nachrichten des Autors

Bertrandt geht den nächsten Schritt in Richtung nachhaltiger Lieferketten / Innovative ...
496 Leser
Tanken erneut deutlich teurer / Kraftstoffpreise gemessen am Ölpreis zu hoch / Benzin- und ...
464 Leser
Stadtwerke Hamm optimieren Kundenservice mit künstlicher Intelligenz aus Wien
296 Leser
Neue SMART Receive(TM)-Lösung von FutureDial rationalisiert den Empfang und die Handhabung von ...
264 Leser
Airport-Großauftrag um fünf Jahre verlängert / Mitteldeutsche Flughafen AG setzt ...
232 Leser
Neues Gesetz für Kritische Infrastrukturen: KÖTTER Security fordert stärkere Berücksichtigung privater Sicherheitsdienstleister ...
216 Leser
CO.DON endgültig gerettet - Investor hat den Geschäftsbetrieb des Leipziger ...
212 Leser
PAYONE-Verbraucherumfrage: Erwartungshaltung an die Kassenzone der Zukunft (FOTO)
204 Leser
Serviceportal erleichtert Meldung an die Berufsgenossenschaften und Unfallkassen / Webportal macht ...
184 Leser
INTERNATIONAL EXHIBITION FOR CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE AND E-MOBILITY EXPANDS EXHIBITION SPACE
176 Leser
Führungswechsel bei Bain & Company: Praxisgruppe Versicherungen in DACH-Region unter neuer Leitung
680 Leser
Zwei neue Varianten: Enyaq RS iV und Enyaq Coupé iV 80 feiern Bestellstart (FOTO)
572 Leser
In 7 Schritten Mitarbeiter auf TikTok finden: So nutzen Pharmaunternehmen die junge Plattform richtig (FOTO)
544 Leser
Hoher Kostendruck belastet die Brauwirtschaft (FOTO)
520 Leser
Erben und Schenken wird 2023 viel teurer: Für wen sich eine Stiftung jetzt lohnt (FOTO)
512 Leser
Bertrandt geht den nächsten Schritt in Richtung nachhaltiger Lieferketten / Innovative ...
496 Leser
Dr. Ruth Brand ist neue Präsidentin des Statistischen Bundesamtes
492 Leser
Tanken erneut deutlich teurer / Kraftstoffpreise gemessen am Ölpreis zu hoch / Benzin- und ...
464 Leser
Kraftvolle Investition in den Standort Deutschland: Procter & Gamble eröffnet neues Hochregallager in Crailsheim (FOTO)
464 Leser
Warum Pharmaunternehmen auf Personalvermittler setzen sollten (FOTO)
456 Leser
Raffinerien in Leuna erhält zu wenig Erdöl
2396 Leser
Großauftrag: Sopra Steria stattet alle Integrierten Feuerwehr- und Rettungsleitstellen im Freistaat Bayern mit ...
1612 Leser
Aufsehen erregender Scherz von Aktivist*innen unterstreicht Heuchelei von adidas
1208 Leser
Zensus 2022: Gebäude- und Wohnungszählung beendet
1208 Leser
Destination Voyage 26 / Das nächste Kapitel der PX-Geschichte (FOTO)
1208 Leser
Beschäftigung im Verarbeitenden Gewerbe nimmt im November 2022 weiter zu: +1,2 % zum Vorjahresmonat / Beschäftigtenzahl im Vorjahresvergleich im elften Monat in Folge ...
956 Leser
Constellar und das China National Convention Center gehen eine strategische Partnerschaft zur ...
952 Leser
Sebapharma erwirbt Teile der Produktionsstätte der Rudolf Dankwardt GmbH in Norderstedt
928 Leser
Zeitenwende, auch für Anleger
828 Leser
CES 2023 "Best of Innovation" Award winner German Bionic presents new generation of smart ...
824 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
8095 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
6810 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
5680 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
5527 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5283 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4520 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
4168 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
3714 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3616 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3549 Leser