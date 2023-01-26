MPC Container Ships and INERATEC sign offtake agreement for sustainable marine diesel / E-fuel delivery for the shipping sector
Karlsruhe, Germany (ots) - MPC Container Ships (OSE: MPCC) and INERATEC have
signed an agreement for the supply of synthetic Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) made
from biogenic CO2 and renewable hydrogen, with delivery set to start in 2024.
The shipping industry is undertaking great efforts to decarbonize and, due to
its drop-in compatibility, synthetic MDO can directly replace conventional
fossil fuels used today by existing vessels. Early collaboration between e-fuel
providers and offtakers across industries is an important factor for scaling up
production volumes and driving decarbonization. With this agreement, MPC
Container Ships kickstarts the transition towards carbon neutral, synthetic
diesel in the shipping sector.
"While there will be a variety of different fuels in the future, the synthetic
MDO produced by INERATEC is of particular relevance as it can be used both in
conventional combustion engines on our existing vessels and as pilot fuel for
our methanol powered newbuildings," said Constantin Baack, CEO of MPC Container
Ships.
"As a key building block of the decarbonization of our industry, we expect that
green fuels may come to be included as part of vessel hire, in which case it
will be vital for MPCC to have a strong relationship with fuel providers," Baack
continued.
"In order to make a sustainable future with e-fuels possible, INERATEC is
acquiring partners all around the world. Following projects that target the
production of SAF, car fuel and sustainable chemicals we are really happy to
partner with MPCC to bring a sustainable product into the shipping industry,"
adds Philipp Engelkamp , CCO of INERATEC.
INERATEC has already started the manufacturing phase for its pioneer plant in
Frankfurt, where the majority of the sustainable fuel will be produced. After
the commissioning phase it will deliver up to 3.5 million liters of SAF
(sustainable aviation fuel), marine Diesel and synthetic chemicals to transform
industries. From there, the German clean tech company will lead the ramp-up of
e-fuel production at additional sites world-wide, reducing megatons of CO2
emissions and thus fueling the climate-friendly future.
About INERATEC
INERATEC is a pioneer in the field of Power-to-Liquid applications. The company
supplies sustainable fuels as well as chemical products. Modular chemical plants
for power-to-X and gas-to-liquid applications use hydrogen from renewable
electricity and greenhouse gases such as CO2 to produce e-kerosene, CO2-neutral
gasoline, clean diesel or synthetic waxes, methanol or SNG. Founded in 2016,
INERATEC has already implemented industrial-scale power-to-liquid plants at
German sites to boost the availability of sustainable fuels and chemicals in
various transport sectors such as aviation. Further information can be found via
http://www.ineratec.com
About MPC Container Ships
MPC Container Ships ASA (ticker "MPCC") is a leading container tonnage provider
focusing on small to mid-size container ships. Its main activity is to own and
operate a portfolio of container ships serving intra-regional trade lanes on
fixed-rate charters. The Company is registered and has its business office in
Oslo, Norway. For more information, please visit http://www.mpc-container.com
(https://www.mpc-container.com/) .
Contact:
INERATEC GmbH
Isabel Fisch
+ 49 721 86484460
mailto:isabel.fisch@ineratec.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161134/5425752
OTS: INERATEC GmbH
