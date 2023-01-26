MPC Container Ships and INERATEC sign offtake agreement for sustainable marine diesel / E-fuel delivery for the shipping sector

Karlsruhe, Germany (ots) - MPC Container Ships (OSE: MPCC) and INERATEC have

signed an agreement for the supply of synthetic Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) made

from biogenic CO2 and renewable hydrogen, with delivery set to start in 2024.



The shipping industry is undertaking great efforts to decarbonize and, due to

its drop-in compatibility, synthetic MDO can directly replace conventional

fossil fuels used today by existing vessels. Early collaboration between e-fuel

providers and offtakers across industries is an important factor for scaling up

production volumes and driving decarbonization. With this agreement, MPC

Container Ships kickstarts the transition towards carbon neutral, synthetic

diesel in the shipping sector.





"While there will be a variety of different fuels in the future, the syntheticMDO produced by INERATEC is of particular relevance as it can be used both inconventional combustion engines on our existing vessels and as pilot fuel forour methanol powered newbuildings," said Constantin Baack, CEO of MPC ContainerShips."As a key building block of the decarbonization of our industry, we expect thatgreen fuels may come to be included as part of vessel hire, in which case itwill be vital for MPCC to have a strong relationship with fuel providers," Baackcontinued."In order to make a sustainable future with e-fuels possible, INERATEC isacquiring partners all around the world. Following projects that target theproduction of SAF, car fuel and sustainable chemicals we are really happy topartner with MPCC to bring a sustainable product into the shipping industry,"adds Philipp Engelkamp , CCO of INERATEC.INERATEC has already started the manufacturing phase for its pioneer plant inFrankfurt, where the majority of the sustainable fuel will be produced. Afterthe commissioning phase it will deliver up to 3.5 million liters of SAF(sustainable aviation fuel), marine Diesel and synthetic chemicals to transformindustries. From there, the German clean tech company will lead the ramp-up ofe-fuel production at additional sites world-wide, reducing megatons of CO2emissions and thus fueling the climate-friendly future.About INERATECINERATEC is a pioneer in the field of Power-to-Liquid applications. The companysupplies sustainable fuels as well as chemical products. Modular chemical plantsfor power-to-X and gas-to-liquid applications use hydrogen from renewableelectricity and greenhouse gases such as CO2 to produce e-kerosene, CO2-neutralgasoline, clean diesel or synthetic waxes, methanol or SNG. Founded in 2016,INERATEC has already implemented industrial-scale power-to-liquid plants atGerman sites to boost the availability of sustainable fuels and chemicals invarious transport sectors such as aviation. Further information can be found viahttp://www.ineratec.comAbout MPC Container ShipsMPC Container Ships ASA (ticker "MPCC") is a leading container tonnage providerfocusing on small to mid-size container ships. Its main activity is to own andoperate a portfolio of container ships serving intra-regional trade lanes onfixed-rate charters. The Company is registered and has its business office inOslo, Norway. For more information, please visit http://www.mpc-container.com