Accord Healthcare marks World Cancer Day 2023 appearing in ITN Business news-style programme Working Together To Tackle Cancer

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Accord Healthcare (Accord), one of Europe's fastest
growing pharmaceutical companies, marks World Cancer Day 2023 today by taking
part in news-style programme for ITN Business alongside other partners from
industry and the patient community to raise awareness of the importance of
working together to improve the lives and health outcomes of people living with
cancer.

Delivered as a news-style programme it is anchored by presenter, Simon Thomas
from the ITN London studios and explores the cutting-edge research and
healthcare technologies leading the charge in prevention, detection and
treatment and how early diagnosis and a collaborative approach are key to a
better future for patient outcomes.

Accord's four-minute reporter-led film from the programme showcases how the
company is working hard to try and improve the quality of life for cancer
patients and how it is focused on looking to innovative digital solutions to
help them access better care and support.

Joseph Dunford, VP Speciality Brands, Accord Healthcare EMENA said "With so many
of us affected by cancer, this has been a really important and poignant
programme to be part of. Only through collaboration between cancer experts,
industry, academia and patient organizations, can we make real progress toward a
world without cancer. There is much to be positive about but more needs to be
done and World Cancer Day is a fantastic moment to raise awareness of that
whilst acknowledging the amazing work being done."

'Working Together: To Tackle Cancer' launches on 4th February 2023 to mark World
Cancer Day and will be available to watch exclusively online at
workingtogether.itn.co.uk.

For more information please contact: mailto:pr@accord-health.com

About Accord Healthcare Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Accord Healthcare
is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in Europe. Accord has one
of the largest market footprints of any European generic and biosimilars
companies, selling generic medicines in over 80 countries around the world. This
global footprint enables us to deliver vital, affordable medicines to national
health systems supporting healthcare professionals to transform patient lives
worldwide.

The approach of Accord is agile and inventive, always seeking to improve
products and patients' access to them. Accord is driven to think differently and
deliver more for the benefit of patients worldwide.

About ITN Business Building on its decades of experience in B2B and corporate
communications, ITN Business works with organisations, businesses, and brands to
create a deeper, more authentic connection with their people, customers,
partners, investors, or the wider world. Industry News is our broadcast
news-style programming and bespoke digital campaigns for sectors, charities, and
industries, sharing stories of innovation, best practice and thought leadership,
to connect with the audiences that matter to our clients, and to ensure
longer-term impact. For more information visit: business.itn.co.uk

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/accord-healthc
are-marks-world-cancer-day-2023-appearing-in-itn-business-news-style-programme-w
orking-together-to-tackle-cancer-301738542.html

Contact:

Accord Healthcare,
pr@accord-healthcare.com,
07887 471 200

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130844/5433107
OTS: Accord Healthcare



