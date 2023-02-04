London (ots/PRNewswire) - Accord Healthcare (Accord), one of Europe's fastest

growing pharmaceutical companies, marks World Cancer Day 2023 today by taking

part in news-style programme for ITN Business alongside other partners from

industry and the patient community to raise awareness of the importance of

working together to improve the lives and health outcomes of people living with

cancer.



Delivered as a news-style programme it is anchored by presenter, Simon Thomas

from the ITN London studios and explores the cutting-edge research and

healthcare technologies leading the charge in prevention, detection and

treatment and how early diagnosis and a collaborative approach are key to a

better future for patient outcomes.





Accord's four-minute reporter-led film from the programme showcases how the company is working hard to try and improve the quality of life for cancer patients and how it is focused on looking to innovative digital solutions to help them access better care and support.

Joseph Dunford, VP Speciality Brands, Accord Healthcare EMENA said "With so many of us affected by cancer, this has been a really important and poignant programme to be part of. Only through collaboration between cancer experts, industry, academia and patient organizations, can we make real progress toward a world without cancer. There is much to be positive about but more needs to be done and World Cancer Day is a fantastic moment to raise awareness of that whilst acknowledging the amazing work being done."

'Working Together: To Tackle Cancer' launches on 4th February 2023 to mark World Cancer Day and will be available to watch exclusively online at workingtogether.itn.co.uk.