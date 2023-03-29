checkAd

Germany to Invest Billions, Cut Bureaucracy in Transportation Projects

Berlin (ots) - After marathon negotiations, Germany's government coalition has
agreed to massive investments and streamlined permit procedures for
transportation infrastructure.

Representatives from the three parties that make up the German government - the
center-left Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens and the
business-friendly Free Democrats - have hammered out a major new set of policies
that could revolutionize transportation in the country.

Some 45 billion euros will be invested in Germany's rail system from now until
2027, and a "package" of digital technologies is to be deployed to increase rail
transport volumes. The initiative will be funded by an increase in tolls for
trucks on Germany's highways. The stated goal is to have at least 25 percent of
goods transported by rail by 2030.

A four-year limit has been set for permit procedures for major transportation
infrastructure projects. Procedures will also be accelerated and simplified for
renewable-energy generation sites, including land adjacent to highways and
railway lines.

"In future, not a single kilometer of new highway shall be planned without
exploiting the opportunity to renewably generate energy," the agreement reads.

To promote Germany's transition to electric vehicles, the agreement also
mandates that gas stations in the country offer at least one high-speed charging
point within the next five years. And as of 2030, the government will require
all vehicles purchased for public fleets to be CO2-emissions-free.

"With this new agreement, the government has sought to balance Germany's
transport needs, its desire for greater efficiency and its legally enshrined
commitment to the transition to clean energy," says Robert Hermann, CEO of
Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI). "Big changes are underway in German
transportation, and that of course means opportunities for international
companies that can help the country achieve its goals."

Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic promotion agency of the Federal
Republic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreign
markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies
setting up shop in Germany.

Contact:

Jefferson Chase
Senior Manager, Communications
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstraße 60
10117 Berlin
+49 30200099170
mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5475113
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest



