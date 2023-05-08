checkAd
Original-Research: Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

Original-Research Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA

Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA
ISIN: FR00140048X2

Anlass der Studie: Update Report
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 08.05.2023
Kursziel: EUR 4.50 (previously EUR 6.70)
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

Accelerated business expected
 
With a strong product pipeline in Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) based early cancer detection and treatment monitoring and the integration of AI into the existing platform, as well as secure funding from Atlas Capital Markets, we see Ikonisys to be well on track to expand its global reach and to meet our long-term financial targets. We are confirming our Buy rating for the shares of Ikonisys SA. Our target price of EUR 4.50 is based on our three-stage DCF entity model (base case scenario). In a Monte Carlo analysis we used alternative sales and earnings scenarios and calculated equity values in a range between EUR 45.1m (10% quantile) and EUR 67.6m (90% quantile), which translate into price targets between EUR 3.50 and EUR 5.30 per share (fully diluted).

Ikonisys published its annual report for the fiscal year 2022. Driven by first sales of the Ikoniscope20, mainly in the US, Ikonisys generated revenues of EUR 0.617m, significantly above previous year's levels (2021: EUR 0.365m, +68.9% YoY), but well below our forecast of EUR 1.310m. With product sales of EUR 0.385m, the shortfall is mainly caused by a longer than anticipated sales cycle. With product sales below our forecast, maintenance sales (EUR 0.197m) and sales of reagents (EUR 0.018m) also did not meet our estimates.

The operating result (EBIT, reported) in 2022 was EUR -2.638m (2021: EUR -0.564m), in line with our expectations and significantly impacted by sales and marketing start-up costs in addition to R&D expenses related to the Ikoniscope20 and the newly launched Ikoniscope20max, which includes a high-volume slide loader that is particularly adapted for laboratories with high processing volumes.

Net financial position at the end of 2022 was EUR 0.094m. Additional financing needs can be served from the financing agreement with Atlas Capital Markets which totals EUR 5.1m and was concluded recently, yet only a small fraction has been drawn according to our view.
Around 80% of the market volume is generated by the sale of reagents and consumables and can thus be classified as recurring. Reagents dominate the in vitro diagnostics market. The growth in this submarket is driven by an increasing demand for rapid, accurate, and sensitive tests, as well as the demand for self-testing and point-of-care products. We expect this segment will grow significantly at Ikonisys.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/26935.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553
peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°

Die Ikonisys Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Minus von -14,52 % und einem Kurs von 1,590EUR gehandelt.


Rating: Buy
Analyst: Sphene Capital


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
 |  101   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Original-Research Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy ^ Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA ISIN: FR00140048X2 Anlass der Studie: Update Report Empfehlung: Buy seit: 08.05.2023 Kursziel: EUR 4.50 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Impfstoffhersteller Biontech legt Quartalszahlen vor
1168 Leser
Tui-Chef: 'Es wird 2023 keinen 'Last-minute-Sommer' geben'
556 Leser
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
484 Leser
dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Dax kaum verändert erwartet
428 Leser
WOCHENAUSBLICK: Börsenmotto 'Sell in May' könnte ein guter Rat sein
420 Leser
Forscherin: mRNA-Technologie ist mehr als nur Corona-Impfung
396 Leser
ROUNDUP: BGH vor wichtiger Weichenstellung bei Diesel-Klagen
300 Leser
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Dax auf hohem Niveau stabil
292 Leser
Ölpreise legen zu Wochenbeginn leicht zu
276 Leser
WDH/Tui-Chef: Es wird 2023 keinen 'Last-minute-Sommer' geben
272 Leser
Aktien New York: Per Saldo kaum Bewegung - Zinssenkung trifft Erwartungen (1) 
4204 Leser
Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste nach weiterer Zinserhöhung
2880 Leser
Aktien New York: Moderate Gewinne - JPMorgan übernimmt First Republic
2248 Leser
Ölpreise geben kräftig nach
2172 Leser
ROUNDUP 2: US-Notenbank erhöht Leitzins und lässt weiteren Kurs offen
2052 Leser
Aktien New York Schluss: Kaum verändert - Warten auf US-Zinsentscheidung
1644 Leser
Ölpreise geben weiter nach
1412 Leser
Bundesministerium sagt Teilnahme an US-Waffenmesse ab (1) 
1224 Leser
Ölpreise setzen Talfahrt fort - Brent-Öl fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit März
1196 Leser
Impfstoffhersteller Biontech legt Quartalszahlen vor
1168 Leser
Umfrage: Gut ein Viertel isst seit Corona weniger Süßes
6524 Leser
Aktien New York: Per Saldo kaum Bewegung - Zinssenkung trifft Erwartungen (1) 
4204 Leser
Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste nach weiterer Zinserhöhung
2880 Leser
Verdi-Chef: Kompromisse bei Laufzeit und Altersteilzeit in Tarifrunde
2764 Leser
AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Tui-Bezugsrechte setzen Ausverkauf am letzten Handelstag fort
2692 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Enttäuschung nach Arbeitsmarktbericht
2552 Leser
ROUNDUP 2/Presse: Viessmann will Wärmepumpen-Produktion an US-Konzern verkaufen
2424 Leser
Aktien New York: Moderate Gewinne - JPMorgan übernimmt First Republic
2248 Leser
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Hensoldt auf Rekordhoch erwartet
2204 Leser
Ölpreise geben kräftig nach
2172 Leser
Karlsruher Entscheidung zur Pflege-Impfpflicht am Donnerstag
30504 Leser
Devisen: Eurokurs steigt wieder - Pfund erholt sich
25745 Leser
Devisen: Euro nach jüngsten Gewinnen deutlich unter Druck
13405 Leser
HINWEIS/Aktien New York: US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen
11564 Leser
ROUNDUP 2/Kretschmer: Nach dem Krieg wieder Gas aus Russland nutzen
8979 Leser
'FT': UBS prüft Auflösung von Vertrag mit Michael Klein
8536 Leser
EU-Chefdiplomat warnt vor nuklearer Eskalation im Ukraine-Krieg
7322 Leser
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax vor starkem Oktober-Fazit
7158 Leser
Devisen: Euro steigt über 0,98 US-Dollar - Britisches Pfund legt zu
7021 Leser
IPO: Porsche-Aktie kostet 82,50 Euro - Größter Börsengang seit 1996 (7) 
6953 Leser