Enmova Introduces en light - A Revolutionary Monitoring and Analytics Platform for Solar Power Systems (FOTO)
Freiburg, Germany (ots) - Enmova, a rising provider of software solutions for
solar power systems and a spin-off from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar
Energy Systems (ISE), is delighted to announce the launch of their innovative
product, en:light. This cutting-edge platform sets new standards in O&M
monitoring and asset performance evaluation in the solar industry.
The flagship feature of en:light is the groundbreaking Health-Index, which
encapsulates 12 fault detection algorithms and potential energy losses into one
single comprehensive index. This provides a holistic view of a system's "health
status", eliminating the need for cumbersome alerts and enabling effortless
oversight of system performance.
With seamless integration of contractual and financial indicators, en:light
takes efficiency to new heights by automatically prioritizing technical issues
based on their economic urgency. This intelligent feature allows users to
maximize their time efficiency and ensure impactful actions are taken promptly.
By leveraging advanced monitoring and analytics based on the developed
algorithms, O&M monitoring teams can expect to save approximately 30% of their
time and achieve unparalleled efficiency in system management.
"Enmova is committed to delivering trustworthy and pioneering software tools
that drive the advancement of data application in the solar industry. Our
mission is to improve the long-term reliability and profitability of PV assets,"
said Björn Müller, CEO of Enmova. "With en:light, users can focus solely on
systems with issues, saving valuable time and maximizing productivity."
Enmova's algorithms have undergone extensive validation through R&D
collaborations with Fraunhofer ISE and industrial O&M experts. The validation
process involved analyzing over 3.5 million hours of field data and 5 years of
O&M log across 80 PV systems, demonstrating exceptional accuracy with a 99%
detection rate for potential energy losses. These traceable results not only
establish the transparency and credibility of their algorithms but also provide
users with the utmost confidence in the effectiveness of their solution.
Visit Enmova at booth B5.150G during The Smarter E Europe 2023 to learn more
about en:light and experience its groundbreaking features firsthand. For more
information about Enmova, visit their website at http://www.enmova.com .
About Enmova:
Enmova is a forward-looking software solutions provider for the solar industry.
Founded in 2021 as a spin-off from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy
Systems (ISE), Enmova specializes in developing innovative software tools that
simplify O&M monitoring and enhance asset performance evaluation for solar power
systems. With a strong focus on data-driven solutions, Enmova aims to drive the
advancement of the solar industry towards increased reliability and
profitability.
Contact:
Jefferson Bor
Business Development Manager
+49 152 5309 4487
mailto:jefferson.bor@enmova.de
mailto:info@enmova.de
