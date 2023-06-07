Freiburg, Germany (ots) - Enmova, a rising provider of software solutions for

solar power systems and a spin-off from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar

Energy Systems (ISE), is delighted to announce the launch of their innovative

product, en:light. This cutting-edge platform sets new standards in O&M

monitoring and asset performance evaluation in the solar industry.



The flagship feature of en:light is the groundbreaking Health-Index, which

encapsulates 12 fault detection algorithms and potential energy losses into one

single comprehensive index. This provides a holistic view of a system's "health

status", eliminating the need for cumbersome alerts and enabling effortless

oversight of system performance.





With seamless integration of contractual and financial indicators, en:light takes efficiency to new heights by automatically prioritizing technical issues based on their economic urgency. This intelligent feature allows users to maximize their time efficiency and ensure impactful actions are taken promptly. By leveraging advanced monitoring and analytics based on the developed algorithms, O&M monitoring teams can expect to save approximately 30% of their time and achieve unparalleled efficiency in system management.

"Enmova is committed to delivering trustworthy and pioneering software tools that drive the advancement of data application in the solar industry. Our mission is to improve the long-term reliability and profitability of PV assets," said Björn Müller, CEO of Enmova. "With en:light, users can focus solely on systems with issues, saving valuable time and maximizing productivity."

Enmova's algorithms have undergone extensive validation through R&D collaborations with Fraunhofer ISE and industrial O&M experts. The validation process involved analyzing over 3.5 million hours of field data and 5 years of O&M log across 80 PV systems, demonstrating exceptional accuracy with a 99% detection rate for potential energy losses. These traceable results not only establish the transparency and credibility of their algorithms but also provide users with the utmost confidence in the effectiveness of their solution.

Visit Enmova at booth B5.150G during The Smarter E Europe 2023 to learn more about en:light and experience its groundbreaking features firsthand. For more information about Enmova, visit their website at http://www.enmova.com .

About Enmova:
Enmova is a forward-looking software solutions provider for the solar industry. Founded in 2021 as a spin-off from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE), Enmova specializes in developing innovative software tools that simplify O&M monitoring and enhance asset performance evaluation for solar power systems. With a strong focus on data-driven solutions, Enmova aims to drive the advancement of the solar industry towards increased reliability and profitability.