    Enmova Introduces en light - A Revolutionary Monitoring and Analytics Platform for Solar Power Systems (FOTO)

    Freiburg, Germany (ots) - Enmova, a rising provider of software solutions for
    solar power systems and a spin-off from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar
    Energy Systems (ISE), is delighted to announce the launch of their innovative
    product, en:light. This cutting-edge platform sets new standards in O&M
    monitoring and asset performance evaluation in the solar industry.

    The flagship feature of en:light is the groundbreaking Health-Index, which
    encapsulates 12 fault detection algorithms and potential energy losses into one
    single comprehensive index. This provides a holistic view of a system's "health
    status", eliminating the need for cumbersome alerts and enabling effortless
    oversight of system performance.

    With seamless integration of contractual and financial indicators, en:light
    takes efficiency to new heights by automatically prioritizing technical issues
    based on their economic urgency. This intelligent feature allows users to
    maximize their time efficiency and ensure impactful actions are taken promptly.
    By leveraging advanced monitoring and analytics based on the developed
    algorithms, O&M monitoring teams can expect to save approximately 30% of their
    time and achieve unparalleled efficiency in system management.

    "Enmova is committed to delivering trustworthy and pioneering software tools
    that drive the advancement of data application in the solar industry. Our
    mission is to improve the long-term reliability and profitability of PV assets,"
    said Björn Müller, CEO of Enmova. "With en:light, users can focus solely on
    systems with issues, saving valuable time and maximizing productivity."

    Enmova's algorithms have undergone extensive validation through R&D
    collaborations with Fraunhofer ISE and industrial O&M experts. The validation
    process involved analyzing over 3.5 million hours of field data and 5 years of
    O&M log across 80 PV systems, demonstrating exceptional accuracy with a 99%
    detection rate for potential energy losses. These traceable results not only
    establish the transparency and credibility of their algorithms but also provide
    users with the utmost confidence in the effectiveness of their solution.

    Visit Enmova at booth B5.150G during The Smarter E Europe 2023 to learn more
    about en:light and experience its groundbreaking features firsthand. For more
    information about Enmova, visit their website at http://www.enmova.com .

    About Enmova:

    Enmova is a forward-looking software solutions provider for the solar industry.
    Founded in 2021 as a spin-off from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy
    Systems (ISE), Enmova specializes in developing innovative software tools that
    simplify O&M monitoring and enhance asset performance evaluation for solar power
    systems. With a strong focus on data-driven solutions, Enmova aims to drive the
    advancement of the solar industry towards increased reliability and
    profitability.

    Contact:

    Jefferson Bor
    Business Development Manager
    +49 152 5309 4487
    mailto:jefferson.bor@enmova.de
    mailto:info@enmova.de

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170429/5527546
    OTS: Enmova



