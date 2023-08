AUTODOC brings in Amazon expert for EU Category Management (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - AUTODOC, a leading online retailer of vehicle spare parts and

accessories in Europe, strengthens its management team with Raoul Heinze, who is

now Senior Vice President of the EU Category Management department. This newly

established division, based in Luxembourg, aims to set new standards in customer

experience at AUTODOC.



Raoul Heinze joined AUTODOC in May 2023 as Senior Vice President and now heads

the new EU Category Management department. As a member of the Executive

Leadership Team, he reports directly to Dmitry Zadorojnii, Co-CEO of AUTODOC SE.

With 25 years of professional expertise in the retail and technology sectors, he

brings a wealth of valuable management experience to this position. Previously,

Heinze held various management positions at Amazon for 13 years, where he headed

European automotive aftermarket operations between 2016 and 2021.





"AUTODOC is a fascinating company, especially with their clear focus on theEuropean automotive aftermarket segment in 27 countries. For 15 years now, thisfocus on automotive customers and the associated ecosystem has proven to beextremely successful and financially viable, and that opens up a wide range ofoptions for innovation," says Raoul Heinze. "I am particularly impressed by thespeed with which decisions are made and implemented here. The strategic mindsetof the management team, along with the passion and drive of the company, fitperfectly with my personal working style. I am extremely excited to work with mycolleagues from Marketing and Supply Chain Management to further developAUTODOC's full potential."New AUTODOC department in Luxembourg: EU Category ManagementIn June 2023, AUTODOC established the EU Category Management department inLuxembourg, which is now the base for Europe-wide coordination. EU CategoryManagement is designed to further optimise customer experience at AUTODOC andwill work closely with the existing Marketing and Supply Chain/Fulfilmentdepartments. The new department's tasks include: introducing new categories,expanding the product range for both B2C and B2B/AUTODOC PRO customers, furtherdeveloping strategic supplier relationships, improving product availability, andmanaging attractive multi-channel pricing."At AUTODOC, we place great emphasis on effective category management as itplays a significant role in improving customer experience and our valueproposition," says Dmitry Zadorojnii, Co-CEO of AUTODOC. "We are extremelypleased to have Raoul Heinze take on the new role of Senior Vice President inthis area. With his extensive experience, including in the automotive sector,and considerable technical and leadership expertise, he will help uscontinuously optimise and perfect the experience of even more customer groups."In addition to Raoul Heinze, eight to ten employees are expected to work at thenew company location in Luxembourg. The Category Management division, whichincludes eight existing teams, will in future comprise around 175 employees, 150of whom are already employed by AUTODOC in Germany, Moldova, Poland, Portugal,and Ukraine.The subsidiary Autodoc Luxembourg S.à r.l was founded in May 2023.About AUTODOCAUTODOC is a leading online retailer of vehicle parts and accessories in Europe.The company, which was founded in Berlin in 2008 by Alexej Erdle, Max Wegner,and Vitalij Kungel, has quickly developed into one of the most exciting internetcompanies in Europe. Since November 2022, the company has been trading as aEuropean public limited company under the name AUTODOC SE. The Management Boardis made up of Sandra Dax (Co-CEO) and Dmitry Zadorojnii (Co-CEO). In 2022,AUTODOC achieved sales of EUR1.1 billion (2021: EUR1.0 billion). AUTODOC has 5.2million products for 166 car, 23 truck, and 154 motorbike brands in its range.AUTODOC has webshops in 27 European countries. The company employs around 5,000people at eight locations: In Germany, Luxembourg, France, Portugal, Poland,Moldova, the Czech Republic, and Ukraine.Contact:Elena LorenzTel.: +49 30 208476524Email: mailto:e.lorenz@autodoc.euAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130889/5572933OTS: Autodoc AG