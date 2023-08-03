AUTODOC brings in Amazon expert for EU Category Management (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - AUTODOC, a leading online retailer of vehicle spare parts and

accessories in Europe, strengthens its management team with Raoul Heinze, who is

now Senior Vice President of the EU Category Management department. This newly

established division, based in Luxembourg, aims to set new standards in customer

experience at AUTODOC.



Raoul Heinze joined AUTODOC in May 2023 as Senior Vice President and now heads

the new EU Category Management department. As a member of the Executive

Leadership Team, he reports directly to Dmitry Zadorojnii, Co-CEO of AUTODOC SE.

With 25 years of professional expertise in the retail and technology sectors, he

brings a wealth of valuable management experience to this position. Previously,

Heinze held various management positions at Amazon for 13 years, where he headed

European automotive aftermarket operations between 2016 and 2021.



