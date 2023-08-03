AUTODOC brings in Amazon expert for EU Category Management (FOTO)
Berlin (ots) - AUTODOC, a leading online retailer of vehicle spare parts and
accessories in Europe, strengthens its management team with Raoul Heinze, who is
now Senior Vice President of the EU Category Management department. This newly
established division, based in Luxembourg, aims to set new standards in customer
experience at AUTODOC.
Raoul Heinze joined AUTODOC in May 2023 as Senior Vice President and now heads
the new EU Category Management department. As a member of the Executive
Leadership Team, he reports directly to Dmitry Zadorojnii, Co-CEO of AUTODOC SE.
With 25 years of professional expertise in the retail and technology sectors, he
brings a wealth of valuable management experience to this position. Previously,
Heinze held various management positions at Amazon for 13 years, where he headed
European automotive aftermarket operations between 2016 and 2021.
"AUTODOC is a fascinating company, especially with their clear focus on the
European automotive aftermarket segment in 27 countries. For 15 years now, this
focus on automotive customers and the associated ecosystem has proven to be
extremely successful and financially viable, and that opens up a wide range of
options for innovation," says Raoul Heinze. "I am particularly impressed by the
speed with which decisions are made and implemented here. The strategic mindset
of the management team, along with the passion and drive of the company, fit
perfectly with my personal working style. I am extremely excited to work with my
colleagues from Marketing and Supply Chain Management to further develop
AUTODOC's full potential."
New AUTODOC department in Luxembourg: EU Category Management
In June 2023, AUTODOC established the EU Category Management department in
Luxembourg, which is now the base for Europe-wide coordination. EU Category
Management is designed to further optimise customer experience at AUTODOC and
will work closely with the existing Marketing and Supply Chain/Fulfilment
departments. The new department's tasks include: introducing new categories,
expanding the product range for both B2C and B2B/AUTODOC PRO customers, further
developing strategic supplier relationships, improving product availability, and
managing attractive multi-channel pricing.
"At AUTODOC, we place great emphasis on effective category management as it
plays a significant role in improving customer experience and our value
proposition," says Dmitry Zadorojnii, Co-CEO of AUTODOC. "We are extremely
pleased to have Raoul Heinze take on the new role of Senior Vice President in
this area. With his extensive experience, including in the automotive sector,
and considerable technical and leadership expertise, he will help us
continuously optimise and perfect the experience of even more customer groups."
In addition to Raoul Heinze, eight to ten employees are expected to work at the
new company location in Luxembourg. The Category Management division, which
includes eight existing teams, will in future comprise around 175 employees, 150
of whom are already employed by AUTODOC in Germany, Moldova, Poland, Portugal,
and Ukraine.
The subsidiary Autodoc Luxembourg S.à r.l was founded in May 2023.
About AUTODOC
AUTODOC is a leading online retailer of vehicle parts and accessories in Europe.
The company, which was founded in Berlin in 2008 by Alexej Erdle, Max Wegner,
and Vitalij Kungel, has quickly developed into one of the most exciting internet
companies in Europe. Since November 2022, the company has been trading as a
European public limited company under the name AUTODOC SE. The Management Board
is made up of Sandra Dax (Co-CEO) and Dmitry Zadorojnii (Co-CEO). In 2022,
AUTODOC achieved sales of EUR1.1 billion (2021: EUR1.0 billion). AUTODOC has 5.2
million products for 166 car, 23 truck, and 154 motorbike brands in its range.
AUTODOC has webshops in 27 European countries. The company employs around 5,000
people at eight locations: In Germany, Luxembourg, France, Portugal, Poland,
Moldova, the Czech Republic, and Ukraine.
Contact:
Elena Lorenz
Tel.: +49 30 208476524
Email: mailto:e.lorenz@autodoc.eu
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130889/5572933
OTS: Autodoc AG
