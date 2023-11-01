    checkAd
    Original-Research: Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
    • Strategische Allianz mit Biocare Medical ist ein Spielwechsler
    • Ikonisys wird seine globale Präsenz erheblich erweitern
    • Aktie wird weiterhin unter ihrem inneren Wert gehandelt

    Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA
    ISIN: FR00140048X2

    Anlass der Studie: Update Report
    Empfehlung: Buy
    seit: 01.11.2023
    Kursziel: EUR 4,50 (unverändert)
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate
    Letzte Ratingänderung: -
    Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

    Strategic alliance with Biocare Medical is a game changer  
    Ikonisys announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with Biocare Medical which will take advantage of each firm's respective strengths to drive and deepen their leading-edge technology positions. Ikonisys, in addition, will substantially expand its global footprint in a highly cost-effective way, in our view. We consider the alliance with one of the globally leading providers of cancer research and diagnostic solutions and suppliers of world-class reagents and automated instruments for immunohistochemistry as an accolade for Ikonisys which should support the company's growth and profitability in the years ahead. Despite improving fundamentals, however, Ikonisys continues to trade at a significant discount to its intrinsic value of EUR 4.50 per share (base case scenario), which we calculate from a three-stage DCF entity model. We reiterate our Buy rating for the shares of Ikonisys SA.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/27985.pdf

    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
    +49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553
    peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

    übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    Die Ikonisys Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Plus von +1,63 % und einem Kurs von 1,25EUR gehandelt.


    Rating: Buy
    Analyst: Sphene Capital
    Kursziel: 4,50 Euro


