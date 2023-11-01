Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 01.11.2023

Kursziel: EUR 4,50 (unverändert)

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA



Strategic alliance with Biocare Medical is a game changer

Ikonisys announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with Biocare Medical which will take advantage of each firm's respective strengths to drive and deepen their leading-edge technology positions. Ikonisys, in addition, will substantially expand its global footprint in a highly cost-effective way, in our view. We consider the alliance with one of the globally leading providers of cancer research and diagnostic solutions and suppliers of world-class reagents and automated instruments for immunohistochemistry as an accolade for Ikonisys which should support the company's growth and profitability in the years ahead. Despite improving fundamentals, however, Ikonisys continues to trade at a significant discount to its intrinsic value of EUR 4.50 per share (base case scenario), which we calculate from a three-stage DCF entity model. We reiterate our Buy rating for the shares of Ikonisys SA.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/27985.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen

Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553

peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



Die Ikonisys Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Plus von +1,63 % und einem Kurs von 1,25EUR gehandelt.