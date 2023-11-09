Q3 2023 Results Unveiled: Inside Global Fashion Group's Performance

Global Fashion Group S.A. reported Q3 2023 results, showing a decrease in Net Merchandise Value by 19.4% and a decrease in revenue by 25.0% compared to Q3 2022.

The company's Marketplace NMV achieved a 38.8% share of total NMV, and the Gross Margin was 42.1%.

The number of active customers decreased by 19.1%, and order frequency decreased by 3.8%.

The company ended the quarter with Pro-Forma Cash of €350.1m and Pro-Forma Net Cash of €158.0m.

The company is focusing on efficiency measures and cost initiatives, including a disciplined marketing approach and efforts to streamline expenses across all cost lines.

Despite market challenges, the company remains confident in its strategy and believes its actions will position it favorably for a brighter market environment ahead.

The next important date, Q3 Results 2023, at Global Fashion Group is on 09.11.2023.