    checkAd

    Accentro Real Estate: Tough Parameters Still Impacting Business Growth

    In the midst of a challenging economic climate, the German residential property market, and consequently ACCENTRO's business performance, have been significantly impacted, with a sharp decline in revenues and transaction volumes.

    • The German residential property market is severely impacted by the difficult economic environment, with transaction volume falling to its lowest level since 2010.
    • ACCENTRO's business performance in the first nine months of 2023 was significantly impacted, with consolidated revenues falling to EUR 56.6 million (compared to EUR 144.6 million in the same period last year).
    • The significant drop in revenues is primarily due to a strong decline in notarisation volumes since the second half of 2022 and the price trend on the market.
    • Despite the overall decline, rental revenues increased by around 7.9% to EUR 13.7 million due to the expansion of the portfolio last year and rent increases.
    • Consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) totalled EUR -28.0 million in the first nine months (compared to EUR 9.6 million in the same period last year).
    • The Management Board cannot provide a well-founded and reliable forecast for the current financial year due to the unpredictable business environment, tense market situation, and weak demand on the housing market.

    The next important date, Publication of interim report as of September 30, 2023, at Accentro Real Estate is on 30.11.2023.

    The price of Accentro Real Estate at the time of the news was 1,0700EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    Accentro Real Estate

    0,00 %
    -1,38 %
    -25,44 %
    -38,15 %
    -59,16 %
    -87,88 %
    -88,74 %
    -45,07 %
    -96,94 %
    ISIN:DE000A0KFKB3WKN:A0KFKB





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  17   |   |   
    Im Artikel enthaltene Werte

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Accentro Real Estate: Tough Parameters Still Impacting Business Growth In the midst of a challenging economic climate, the German residential property market, and consequently ACCENTRO's business performance, have been significantly impacted, with a sharp decline in revenues and transaction volumes.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Bayer in der Krise: Insiderberichte über mögliche Aufspaltung des Konzerns sorgen für weiteren ...
    912 Leser
    Tesla Cybertruck-Lieferspektakel in Austin: Neue Modelle und Absatzprognosen enthüllt - Wall ...
    700 Leser
    BASF in Studie schlecht positioniert: Hohe Kosten in Europa beeinträchtigen Ertragskraft
    532 Leser
    Goldpreis erreicht höchsten Stand seit einem halben Jahr - Sport Alliance erhält 100 Millionen ...
    508 Leser
    Schaeffler und Vitesco vereinigen sich zu führender Motion Technology Company mit 25 Mrd. Euro ...
    420 Leser
    Traumhaus AG strebt Eigenverwaltung an: Was bedeutet das für Kunden?
    420 Leser
    Volkswagen plant Personal-Einschnitte: Altersteilzeit und Ruhestandsregelungen sollen maximal ...
    376 Leser
    Rolls-Royce plant Gewinnsteigerung und Rückkehr ins Flugzeuggeschäft - Aktie steigt um 3%
    360 Leser
    Schwaches Marktumfeld belastet Aroundtown: Verluste von 1,4 Mrd. Euro und hohe Abwertung des ...
    292 Leser
    Ölpreise setzen Talfahrt fort - Opec+ Disput belastet Marktstimmung
    280 Leser
    Bayer in der Krise: Insiderberichte über mögliche Aufspaltung des Konzerns sorgen für weiteren ...
    912 Leser
    PAION AG: Geschäftsjahresprognose 2023 überraschend angehoben!
    836 Leser
    CANCOM SE erweitert IT-Expertise durch Übernahme von DextraData GmbH-Teilen
    772 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Heutige Index-Entwicklung: Mehrheit im Plus, MDAX bildet Ausnahme - Top- und Flopwerte
    744 Leser
    Tesla Cybertruck-Lieferspektakel in Austin: Neue Modelle und Absatzprognosen enthüllt - Wall ...
    700 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Marktbericht: DAX, MDAX und SDAX steigen, TecDAX und S&P 500 erleiden Verluste
    688 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Negative Tendenz: Alle Indizes im Minus - Aktuelle Entwicklung und Top- und Flopwerte
    660 Leser
    Ölpreise uneinheitlich: Brent steigt, WTI fällt - OPEC+-Treffen verschoben
    544 Leser
    BASF in Studie schlecht positioniert: Hohe Kosten in Europa beeinträchtigen Ertragskraft
    532 Leser
    Goldpreis erreicht höchsten Stand seit einem halben Jahr - Sport Alliance erhält 100 Millionen ...
    508 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2180 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2176 Leser
    Spannung steigt: Morphosys-Aktien erholen sich vorbörslich nach Quartalszahlen und warten gespannt ...
    2048 Leser
    Siemens Healthineers prüft Verkauf oder Abspaltung des Diagnostik-Geschäfts - Aktienkurs steigt ...
    1776 Leser
    Milliardär Ron Baron: Tesla-Aktie wird sich verfünffachen und SpaceX wird größer als Tesla ...
    1580 Leser
    Bayer-Aktie im freien Fall: Rückschlag bei Asundexian und Glyphosat-Niederlage belasten den ...
    1512 Leser
    Volkswagen plant Sparprogramm: Kosten um 10 Mrd. Euro senken und Investitionen drastisch reduzieren
    1404 Leser
    BASF veröffentlicht enttäuschende Quartalszahlen - Analysten empfehlen dennoch den Kauf der Aktie
    1284 Leser
    Hellofresh-Aktien stürzen nach gekappten Prognosen ab - Verlässlichkeit des Unternehmens in Frage ...
    1188 Leser
    Schaeffler AG veröffentlicht nicht abgestimmtes Erwerbsangebot für Vitesco Technologies - ...
    1132 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4740 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3464 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    3368 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3236 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3212 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    3068 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2900 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2652 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2180 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2176 Leser

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt