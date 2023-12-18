H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA Raises EBITDA Forecast for 2023
In a positive turn of events, H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, a specialty-chemicals company listed on Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment, has revised its EBITDA forecast for 2023 upwards.
- H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA has adjusted its EBITDA forecast for the financial year 2023 upwards
- The EBITDA is now expected to be "around EUR 90.0 million" instead of "at least EUR 80.0 million"
- This change in forecast is due to the continuation of the stabilization of business development since the summer
- The annual operating result will exceed the last forecast made on 15 November 2023 by more than 10%
- H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment
- The company develops and manufactures crude-oil-based chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products and produces high-precision plastic parts.
