Verdict announced in Hamburg District Court for Aurubis precious metals theft trial - Main defendant sentenced to five years and ten months, former employee to three years and six months - Damages set at approximately €10 million for the 2020 offense - Aurubis CEO Roland Harings praises action from Prosecutor's Office and judiciary against organized crime - Company implementing immediate and long-term security measures to prevent future thefts - Building new security area at Hamburg plant to integrate precious metals processing chain

