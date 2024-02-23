Verdict Revealed in Aurubis AG Precious Metals Theft Case at Hamburg Court
In a landmark ruling, the Hamburg District Court has delivered its verdict in the high-profile Aurubis precious metals theft case, marking a significant victory against organized crime.
- Verdict announced in Hamburg District Court for Aurubis precious metals theft trial - Main defendant sentenced to five years and ten months, former employee to three years and six months - Damages set at approximately €10 million for the 2020 offense - Aurubis CEO Roland Harings praises action from Prosecutor's Office and judiciary against organized crime - Company implementing immediate and long-term security measures to prevent future thefts - Building new security area at Hamburg plant to integrate precious metals processing chain
