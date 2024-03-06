Cicor's Strategic Execution Yields Record-Breaking Sales, Profitability & Order Intake
In a remarkable financial performance, Cicor Technologies Ltd. reported a record-breaking 24.5% increase in sales for 2023, hitting a new high of CHF 389.9 million. This impressive growth was driven by both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.
- Cicor Technologies Ltd increased sales in 2023 by 24.5% year-on-year to a new high of CHF 389.9 million, with organic growth contributing 11.1% and acquisitions 16.4% to sales growth.
- The company's order intake was CHF 399.8 million, exceeding the previous year's figure by 11.4%, and a book-to-bill rate of 1.03 was achieved.
- The operating margin before interests, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached a new record of 11.6% in the reporting year, with EBITDA amounting to CHF 45.1 million, an increase of 39.8% over the previous year's figure.
- Cicor reduced operating working capital to 30.3% of annual sales in the reporting year, and free cash flow from operating activities amounted to CHF 26.3 million in 2023.
- The company's strategy of focusing on the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence markets enabled the successes of 2023, with Cicor growing by 27.8% in these target markets.
- Cicor's total assets decreased slightly to CHF 361.1 million as of December 31, 2023, despite the integration of two acquired companies and organic growth, and the equity ratio increased slightly to 41.0%.
