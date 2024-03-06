Global Fashion Group S.A. reported Q4 & FY 2023 results - Demonstrated resilience in executing strategic initiatives amidst market headwinds - Q4 2023 highlights include decrease in Net Merchandise Value and Revenue - CEO Christoph Barchewitz highlighted achievements in achieving breakeven Adjusted EBITDA and maintaining healthy Gross Margin - GFG focused on expanding platform business and cost-saving actions, resulting in improvements in Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA - GFG expects a 5-15% decrease in NMV and Adjusted EBITDA of €(25)-(45) million in 2024

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Global Fashion Group is on 06.03.2024.

The price of Global Fashion Group at the time of the news was 0,3552EUR and was up +3,68 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,3998EUR this corresponds to a plus of +12,56 % since publication.





