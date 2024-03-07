Total revenue in FY 2023 reached a new all-time high of EUR 973 million, with a broad and strategically interlinked revenue structure ensuring stability even in challenging markets

Strong interest rate business and growth in non-life insurance and health insurance offset drops in real estate and loans & mortgages revenue

Key portfolio figures increased to new highs, with assets under management reaching EUR 57.0 billion and non-life insurance portfolio volume totaling EUR 687 million

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for FY 2023 were EUR 70.7 million, with a confirmed dividend proposal of 30 cents per share

Forecast for 2024 anticipates EBIT of EUR 75 to 85 million despite economic challenges, focusing on growth in Wealth and Life & Health

Planning for 2025 reaffirms EBIT target of EUR 100 to 110 million, aiming for growth in assets under management and non-life insurance portfolio volume across all competence fields.

The next important date, Publication of the business results for the fiscal year 2023 / Analyst and annual press conference, at MLP is on 07.03.2024.

The price of MLP at the time of the news was 5,3500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,3450EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,09 % since publication.





