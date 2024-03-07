Global Fashion Group: Revised Q4 & FY 2023 Results Release from 06/03/2024
Despite facing market challenges, Global Fashion Group S.A. has shown resilience in its Q4 and FY 2023 results, with breakeven Adjusted EBITDA and improved Gross Margin.
- Global Fashion Group S.A. reports Q4 and FY 2023 results, demonstrating resilience amidst market challenges with breakeven Adjusted EBITDA and a Gross Margin improvement in Q4.
- Q4 2023 highlights include a Net Merchandise Value decrease of 14.0%, a Revenue decrease of 16.8%, and a Gross Margin of 43.6%.
- The company achieved a Net Merchandise Value of €369 million in Q4 2023, a 14.0% decrease due to subdued consumer demand.
- Despite market challenges, the company achieved an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 0.2%, improving 2.1ppt year-on-year.
- The company closed 2023 with a strong cash position of €396.5m Pro-Forma Cash and €206.3m Pro-Forma Net Cash.
- For 2024, the company expects a 5-15% decrease in NMV on a constant currency basis, implying €1.1-1.2 billion in NMV. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be €(25)-(45) million.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Global Fashion Group is on 13.03.2024.
The price of Global Fashion Group at the time of the news was 0,2996EUR and was up +2,25 % compared with the previous
day.
ISIN:LU2010095458WKN:A2PLUG
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.