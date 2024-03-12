MAX Automation SE achieved a successful financial year in 2023, withstanding macroeconomic and industry challenges, in line with raised forecast.

The company generated sales of EUR 443.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 43.2 million, including the discontinued MA micro division.

Sales from continuing operations increased by 16.0% to EUR 397.4 million, and the operating result (EBITDA) from continuing operations improved by 17.7% to EUR 34.6 million.

Order intake of continuing operations was down by 15.7% to EUR 341.2 million due to muted investment activity, and the order backlog of continuing operations declined by 21.1% to EUR 206.0 million due to high revenue recognition.

The outlook for the financial year 2024 for continuing operations predicts sales of between around EUR 390.0 million and EUR 450.0 million with EBITDA of around EUR 31.0 million to EUR 38.0 million.

MAX Automation SE is a medium-sized finance and investment company focused on the management and acquisition of investments in growth and high cash flow companies operating in niche markets.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at MAX Automation is on 12.03.2024.

The price of MAX Automation at the time of the news was 5,8900EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,9200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,51 % since publication.





