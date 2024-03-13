Blue Cap AG achieved an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.5% in 2023, with a group revenue of EUR 273.3 million.

The fourth quarter of 2023 saw increasing momentum and positive effects from turnaround measures.

Earnings are expected to increase in 2024 with slight growth in revenue.

Blue Cap's portfolio contained seven majority shareholdings and one minority holding as of 31 December 2023.

The company has a solid balance sheet and financing structure, with an equity ratio of 37% and a leverage ratio of 2.5 years.

The company is optimistic about selling one or two companies in 2024 and is actively looking for companies that meet their focused acquisition criteria.

The next important date, Munich Capital Market Conference (MKK), at Blue Cap is on 25.04.2024.

The price of Blue Cap at the time of the news was 17,500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





