Annual General Meeting of Commerzbank on 30 April 2024 will be held virtually - Shareholders or their proxies can participate live with the right to speak and ask questions - Dividend proposal of €0.35 per share and authorization for share buybacks on the agenda - Distributable profits for 2023 to be used for dividend payment - Authorization for share buybacks up to 10% of share capital by 2029 - More information available on the Commerzbank website, including contact details for press and investors.

The next important date, Business report 2023, mid-March 2024., at Commerzbank is on 31.03.2024.

The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 12,293EUR and was down -0,18 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 18.007,50PKT (-0,04 %).





