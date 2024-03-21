AUM of EUR 57.3bn confirms platform resilience, but EBITDA impacted by market headwinds, reorg expenses, and other income

Dividend increased by 3.0% to EUR 0.34 per share due to strong balance sheet and solid operating cashflow

Cautious optimism for FY 2024 with EBITDA guidance of EUR 30.0m - 60.0m and AUM expected between EUR 54.0bn - 60.0bn

Strategic repositioning as a smart Real Asset Player focusing on digitalization, urbanization 2.0, energy transition, and modern living

EBITDA for FY 2023 was EUR 54.1m, impacted by reorg expenses and market conditions

PATRIZIA aims to distribute more than 50% of annual net profit as dividends, with a dividend proposal of EUR 0.34 per share for FY 2023

