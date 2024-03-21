2023 PATRIZIA Annual Report: Market Challenges Impact EBITDA, Optimistic 2024 Outlook with Smart Real Asset Investments
Despite facing market challenges and reorganization costs, PATRIZIA's robust platform resilience is evident with an AUM of EUR 57.3bn. The firm's strong balance sheet and solid cash flow have enabled a 3.0% dividend increase.
Foto: PATRIZIA SE
- AUM of EUR 57.3bn confirms platform resilience, but EBITDA impacted by market headwinds, reorg expenses, and other income
- Dividend increased by 3.0% to EUR 0.34 per share due to strong balance sheet and solid operating cashflow
- Cautious optimism for FY 2024 with EBITDA guidance of EUR 30.0m - 60.0m and AUM expected between EUR 54.0bn - 60.0bn
- Strategic repositioning as a smart Real Asset Player focusing on digitalization, urbanization 2.0, energy transition, and modern living
- EBITDA for FY 2023 was EUR 54.1m, impacted by reorg expenses and market conditions
- PATRIZIA aims to distribute more than 50% of annual net profit as dividends, with a dividend proposal of EUR 0.34 per share for FY 2023
