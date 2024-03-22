Eckert & Ziegler Soars Higher: Continues Growth Streak Post Successful 2023 Fiscal Year
In 2023, Eckert & Ziegler SE, a leading specialist in isotope-related components for nuclear medicine and radiation therapy, saw a robust financial performance with a notable increase in sales and net profit.
- Eckert & Ziegler SE had sales of €246.1 million in 2023, with an 11% increase from the previous year
- EBIT from continuing operations before special items was €46.9 million, and net profit for the year was €26.3 million
- Sales in the Medical segment increased by 27% to €115.2 million, driven by demand for radiopharmaceuticals
- Sales in the Isotope Products segment remained at €130.9 million
- The Executive Board expects sales of nearly €265 million and EBIT of around €50 million for 2024
- Eckert & Ziegler SE is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy, with shares listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Eckert & Ziegler is on 22.03.2024.
The price of Eckert & Ziegler at the time of the news was 40,26EUR and was down -0,05 % compared with the previous
day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 40,85EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,47 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.978,25PKT (+0,65 %).
