Eckert & Ziegler SE had sales of €246.1 million in 2023, with an 11% increase from the previous year

EBIT from continuing operations before special items was €46.9 million, and net profit for the year was €26.3 million

Sales in the Medical segment increased by 27% to €115.2 million, driven by demand for radiopharmaceuticals

Sales in the Isotope Products segment remained at €130.9 million

The Executive Board expects sales of nearly €265 million and EBIT of around €50 million for 2024

Eckert & Ziegler SE is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy, with shares listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Eckert & Ziegler is on 22.03.2024.

The price of Eckert & Ziegler at the time of the news was 40,26EUR and was down -0,05 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 40,85EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,47 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.978,25PKT (+0,65 %).





