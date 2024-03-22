KRONES Announces €2.20 Dividend Per Share Following Successful 2023 Fiscal Year
Following a successful 2023, Krones AG is set to reward shareholders with a dividend of €2.20 per share. The company's robust financial performance, marked by revenue growth and improved margins, is also reflected in its sustainability efforts.
- Krones plans to pay a dividend of €2.20 per share for the successful 2023 financial year - Revenue growth forecast for 2024 is 9% to 13% with improved EBITDA margin and ROCE - Sustainability performance in 2023 developed positively - Krones increased revenue by 12.2% in 2023 compared to 2022 - EBITDA margin increased to 9.7% in 2023 - Krones reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 9% in 2023 compared to the previous year
The next important date, Publication of the annual report 2023, at KRONES is on 22.03.2024.
The price of KRONES at the time of the news was 119,70EUR and was up +0,21 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.431,48PKT (-0,13 %).
