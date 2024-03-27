SÜSS MicroTec SE, a leading manufacturer of system and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, expects sales to increase to € 340-370 million in fiscal year 2024.

The company's order intake based on continuing operations reached a record level of € 420.5 million in 2023, with the Advanced Backend Solutions division accounting for the largest share of new business.

Sales from continuing operations increased by 17.0% to € 304.3 million in 2023, with the Photomask Solutions division making the largest contribution to group growth.

The gross profit margin from continuing operations reached 34.1% in 2023, and the EBIT margin reached 9.1%.

Net income for the year amounted to € 4.7 million, a decrease mainly due to the result from discontinued operations of € -12.6 million.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on June 11, 2024 to distribute an unchanged dividend of € 0.20 per share.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at SUESS MicroTec is on 27.03.2024.

The price of SUESS MicroTec at the time of the news was 40,40EUR and was up +1,25 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.267,03PKT (+1,24 %).





