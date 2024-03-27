SUESS MicroTec Forecasts Sales Surge to €340-370M, Margin Growth in 2024
SÜSS MicroTec SE, a titan in the semiconductor industry, anticipates a surge in sales to €340-370 million for the 2024 fiscal year, following a record-breaking order intake of €420.5 million in 2023.
Foto: Business_Wire - picture-alliance/ dpa | Photo
- SÜSS MicroTec SE, a leading manufacturer of system and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, expects sales to increase to € 340-370 million in fiscal year 2024.
- The company's order intake based on continuing operations reached a record level of € 420.5 million in 2023, with the Advanced Backend Solutions division accounting for the largest share of new business.
- Sales from continuing operations increased by 17.0% to € 304.3 million in 2023, with the Photomask Solutions division making the largest contribution to group growth.
- The gross profit margin from continuing operations reached 34.1% in 2023, and the EBIT margin reached 9.1%.
- Net income for the year amounted to € 4.7 million, a decrease mainly due to the result from discontinued operations of € -12.6 million.
- The Management Board and the Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on June 11, 2024 to distribute an unchanged dividend of € 0.20 per share.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at SUESS MicroTec is on 27.03.2024.
The price of SUESS MicroTec at the time of the news was 40,40EUR and was up +1,25 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.267,03PKT (+1,24 %).
ISIN:DE000A1K0235WKN:A1K023
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
