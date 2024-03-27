PNE AG achieved its targets for fiscal year 2023, with total aggregate output amounting to euro 267.8 million, an increase from the previous year's euro 243.3 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to euro 39.9 million, while operating profit (EBIT) totalled euro 5.7 million.

The company significantly exceeded its 'Scale up' corporate strategy objective of having 500 MW in operation or under construction by the end of 2023, with the nominal capacity of wind farms operated by the company increasing from 318.9 MW to 369.8 MW.

PNE AG expanded its project pipeline, with the total rated output increasing to 19,101 MW/MWp, up from the previous year's 11,883 MW/MWp.

The company sold a package of 12 PV projects with a total output of 114 MWp to an infrastructure fund in Italy, and a package of five projects with a combined output of 208 MWp to the French energy group in Romania.

For the 2023 fiscal year, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board propose a dividend of euro 0.04 and a special dividend of euro 0.04 for each no-par value share entitled to a dividend.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at PNE is on 27.03.2024.

The price of PNE at the time of the news was 13,500EUR and was down -1,03 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.239,82PKT (-0,19 %).





