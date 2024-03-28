Record-Breaking Sales Results Unveiled by Edisun Power Europe
In a triumphant announcement, Edisun Power Europe AG unveiled record-breaking results for 2023, showcasing a remarkable sales surge to CHF 37.65 million, bolstered by a one-off capital gain transaction.
- Edisun Power Europe AG reported record results for 2023, with sales jumping to CHF 37.65 million due to a sales transaction with a one-off capital gain of CHF 18.7 million.
- The company's EBITDA increased by 118.4% to CHF 30.91 million and a margin of 82.1%.
- Edisun Power produced a record 165,094 MWh of solar electricity, a 33.8% increase from the previous year.
- The company proposed a higher dividend of CHF 1.70 per share and plans to issue a new five-year bond in July 2024 with a coupon of 3.5%.
- Edisun Power sold a project portfolio of smaller plants of 706 MWp to its strategic partner Smartenergy Group and acquired three large-scale solar plants projects of 941 MWp in Madrid, Spain.
- Despite challenging weather conditions and a decline in electricity prices in the first few months of 2024, the company plans to focus on the development of its new large-scale project portfolio and the sale of project rights of smaller solar projects.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
